Stocks Little Changed as Wall Street Closes Mixed

Wall Street managed remained mixed to close out Tuesday, as investors digested more earnings reports and pondered the Federal Reserve's pending interest rate moves. The Dow turned in a triple-digit win, while the S&P 500 closed just above breakeven, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq pared losses to finish marginally higher.

The Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) ruling on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in finance is being challenged by two Republican senators. (CNBC) According to U.N. humanitarian monitors, Israel's evacuation order in the Gaza Strip now cover two-thirds of the territory, or 95 square miles for 2.3 million people. (MarketWatch) It was a volatile day for Hertz stock. Why one analyst reversed its rating on this pharma stock. Unpacking Palantir Technologies' earnings report.

Oil, Gold Prices Turn in Wins

Oil futures posted gains on Tuesday, as investors continued to assess supply threats amid the conflict in the Middle East. For the session, March-dated West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) rose 53 cents, or 0.7%, to finish at $73.31 per barrel.

Gold prices bounced back, as the greenback and Treasury market eased. April-dated gold added $8.50, or 0.5%, to settle at $2,051.40 for the session.

