Stocks Little Changed as Fed Meeting Kicks Off

NASDAQ Composite +0.17% , Dow flat, S&P 500 +0.05% , Russell 2000 +0.21%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1336 Decliners: 1063

Today’s Volume (vs. Monday) +3.45%

Crude $59.30 +$0.28, Gold $1462.10 +$2.80, VIX 15.74 -0.12

Market Movers

Chinese officials expect U.S. to postpone the 12/15 tariff deadline

USCMA trade agreement moving in the right direction through the House

Democrats unveil articles of impeachment against Trump

U.S. NFIB Small Business Index for November higher than forecast at 104.7 vs 103 expected and higher than the 102.4 in October

Q3 Productivity (revised) -0.2% vs. consensus -0.1%

Q3 Unit Labor Costs +2.5% vs. +3.4% consensus

M/o/M Redbook retail sales -3.6% vs +0.4% previously reported

Y/o/Y Redbook retail sales +5% vs +7.9% previously reported

Reaction to earnings: SFIX +8%, AZO +7%, CHWY +3%, CASY -7%, TOL -3.5%, HDS -1%

Chris’ Commentary

Monday was a listless session as the major indexes drifted lower over the course of the day. A lack of major headlines ended three day of gains as the S&P 500 closed down 0.32%, the Dow down 0.38%, the Nasdaq lower by 0.40% and the Russell 2000 off by 0.26%. Trading volumes once again were well below the yearly average as traders are sitting on the sidelines awaiting more concrete details on trade and the economy

Today we opened slightly lower but have rallied back to trade flat to higher on the day. Positive trade headlines on China and the announcement that the USMCA will move forward for a vote in the House are helping with positive sentiment. Still plenty of risk factors ahead, with U.K. general elections coming up, the Fed and ECB policy meetings and CPI, PPI and Retail Sales numbers out later this week.

Currently, six of the 11 of the S&P 500 sectors are trading higher with Tech, Energy and Health Care leading. Real Estate is down nearly 1% while Materials are down 0.35%. Crude and gold both trade higher. The dollar trades lower while the yield on the 10-yr stands at 1.84%.

The WSJ reported that December 15th tariff deadline for China could be extended (which has happened before). The article also said that Chinese and U.S. officials involved in the talks (including Larry Kudlow) say they don't have a hard deadline. Again, nothing concrete for traders to sink their teeth into, just positive speculation.

On the economic front, U.S. Q3 revised nonfarm business sector labor productivity decreased 0.2% (consensus -0.1%). Prior estimate was a 0.3% decline. Unit labor costs increased 2.5% (consensus +3.4%) and was previously reported at +3.6%. The key takeaway from the report is the decline in productivity and the jump in unit labor costs points to a potential squeeze in profit margin for businesses. This is somewhat at odds with the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index which showed an uptick in November to 104.7 (its highest reading since May, 2018) from 102.4 in October. Small businesses in the U.S. account for nearly half of private-sector jobs and is a key component for economists who track hiring and wage trends.

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

Just one year ago on December 19th 2018, the Fed raised rates for the eighth time in two years. The hike was surprising to some given the backdrop of widespread market turmoil throughout all of Q4’18 which seemed to have been sparked in early October when Chairman Powell proclaimed rates were a long way from neutral.

Powell rattled markets further in the accompanying December 2018 FOMC press conference when characterizing the balance sheet wind down as being on “autopilot.” The SPX responded by declining 8% in just four days’ time which then concluded the biggest “correction,” down 20%, since the Financial Crisis of 2008. Within two weeks Powell walked back his “autopilot” comments and thus began the start of the Fed’s “dovish pivot.”

Here we are twelve months later and not only has the Fed cut rates three times, but it is also implemented repurchase-agreement operations and monthly Treasury bill purchases in order to increase bank reserves and better manage the short term interest rates. The latter liquidity responses by the Fed were a response to an extreme spike in short term rates back in mid-September.

While the Fed’s programs have improved liquidity, repo demand continues to exceed supply with each of the three most recent funding operations being oversubscribed. Next week new U.S. debt issuance and quarterly corporate tax payments could further drain bank reserves and potentially risk a repeat of the spike in short term rates seen in September. Behind that the Fed has to contend with the seasonal increase in year-end funding demand.

While the Fed is not expected to cut overnight rates at tomorrow’s FOMC, they could announce additional measures or adjustments to the existing REPO operations and Treasury bill purchase programs. In saying that, Powell’s Fed has disappointed markets before and has a recent history of being more reactive then proactive.

The Fed’s balance sheet has already increased 8% to $4.1T from its lows in late August.

Nasdaq's Market Intelligence Desk (MID) Team includes:

Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen-based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.

Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.

Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen-based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.

Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq, Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq’s Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).

Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for providing NASDAQ-listed companies with real-time trading analysis and objective market information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.