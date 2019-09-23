Stocks Little Changed Amid Global Growth Concerns

NASDAQ Composite -0.15% Dow +0.08% S&P 500 -0.06% Russell 2000 -0.25%

NASDAQ Advancers: 923 Decliners: 1431

Today’s Volume (vs. Friday) -46.89%

Crude +0.34%, Gold +1.24%

Market Movers

Chicago Fed National Activity Index for August came in at 0.10 vs consensus -0.03. July’s reading was revised down to -0.41

September US Markit PMI - Manufacturing - Flash 51.0 vs. consensus 50.3

September US Markit PMI - Services - Flash 50.9 vs. consensus 51.5

The New York Federal Reserve will offer up to $75B a day in repurchase agreements over the next three weeks in an effort to prevent a spike in short-term interest rates.

Germany’s Purchasing Managers Index fell to 49.1 from 51.7, levels not seen since the most recent global financial crisis.

Britain's Thomas Cooke collapsed overnight, stranding hundreds of thousands of vacationers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history

Tokyo markets are closed for a holiday

Charlie’s Commentary

Stocks finished Friday in negative territory after being up for much of the morning encouraged by deputy trade negotiators from the U.S. and China resuming face-to-face talks for the first time in almost two months. The deputy-level trade talks were expected to help lay the groundwork for high-level negotiations early next month. The positive sentiment was quickly wiped out in the early afternoon. The culprit?? You guessed it, a comment by President Trump indicating he was no longer interested in a partial deal with China to move negotiations along. Almost immediately after those comments were made public, word spread that a Chinese delegation had canceled a visit to U.S. farms in Montana, according to the Montana Farm Bureau. Coincidence? Maybe.

The Dow closed down 0.6% at 26,935.07 while the S&P 500 pulled back 0.5% to 2,992.09. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.8% to 8,117.67. Sector performance was mixed. REITs and utilities led. Energy outperformed, with E&Ps and oil-services firms higher. Lagging were Financials, Industrials and Consumer discretionary. This also snapped a 3 week winning streak for the markets with the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq slipping -1.1%, -0.7% and -0.5% respectively. All is not lost however as I look at my glass half full. Financial conditions remain quite strong and recent economic reports have been encouraging. The Dow ended Friday 1.7% removed from its all-time high while the S&P 500 was 1.2% below its record mark from late July. The Nasdaq remained 2.7% away from its record.

This morning’s market got off to a slow start, taking its early cue from poor economic data out of the Eurozone creating uneasiness over global growth. Germany’s Purchasing Managers Index fell to 49.1 in September down from 51.7 the previous month. It was the worst reading since October 2012 and the first reading below 50 (signaling contraction) since April 2013. Manufacturing PMI came in at 41.4 vs 44.0 the worst reading since June 2009. This is all proof positive that trade tensions and Brexit are having a direct influence on the third largest economy in the world. The markets however have come off their lows as the much awaited US PMI’s came in better than expected. The US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for September rose to 51.0 up from 50.3 in August, the highest figure since April. Strength was evident in new order growth while export orders continue to weaken. Despite the rise, the overall rate of growth remained among the weakest since 2016. Flash Services PMI rose to 50.9 but fell short of 51.5 estimate still near three year lows.

In other economic news, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index which measures 85 economic indicators, came in at 0.1 for August versus the -0.41 reading in July. A reading below zero represents below trend growth in the national economy. 44 of the 85 monthly indicators were in positive territory.

Turning to the commodity pits, oil has given back most of its early gains as an Aramco source said the refineries damaged in the September 14th attacks would be restored faster than anticipated. According to Reuters, Saudi Aramco had restored 75% of the crude production lost. In addition global economic concerns evident by poor service industry readings in Germany and France is expected to weaken demand for the commodity. As one would expect when there is global growth concerns, gold is catching a bid trading close to a one week high as the safe haven provides some investors an alternative to riskier assets such as equities.

From a sector perspective, safe haven Consumer Staples leads (+0.51%) followed by Real Estate (+0.40%) and Utilities (+0.18%). Weaker on the day are riskier Communications (-0.59%), Healthcare (-0.54%) and Financials (-0.43%).

Economic Calendar Date Time Event Monday 8:30 a.m. August Chicago Fed National Activity Monday 9:45 a.m. September Markit manufacturing PMI (flash) Monday 9:45 a.m. September Markit services PMI (flash) Tuesday 9:00 a.m. July Case-Shiller Home Price Index Tuesday 10:00 a.m. Sept. Consumer Confidence Index Thursday 8:30 a.m. 9/21 Weekly Jobless Claims Thursday 8:30 a.m. Q2 GDP Revision Thursday 8:30 a.m. August Advance Trade in Goods Thursday 10:00 a.m. August Pending Home Sales Index Friday 8:30 a.m. August Personal Income Friday 8:30 a.m. August Core Capex Orders Friday 8:30 a.m. August Consumer Spending Friday 8:30 a.m. August Core Inflation Friday 10:00 a.m. September Consumer Sentiment Index

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

European equity indices are down more than 1% following the release of dismal PMI data, however in the U.S. both the manufacturing and overall Composite PMI’s were higher MoM while beating expectations. The diverging performance between the European and U.S. economies continues to weigh on the EURUSD pair which is currently down 4.2% YTD and back below the 1.10 price level.

The Euro Stoxx Banks Index (SX7E) is leading European equities lower with an intraday decline of 3.1%. The weak PMI data suggest rates will be “lower for longer”, or in Europe’s case “negative for longer”, to the dismay of local banks. The bank index is bouncing off multi-decade lows as policymakers continue to provide stimulus in the form of looser monetary policy instead of greater fiscal measures.

Nasdaq's Market Intelligence Desk (MID) Team includes:

Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen-based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.

Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.

Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen-based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.

Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq, Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq’s Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).

Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for providing NASDAQ-listed companies with real-time trading analysis and objective market information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.