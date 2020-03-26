Stocks Keep Rising Despite the Bad News on Jobs

The latest figure on claims for unemployment benefits—3.28 million in the week ended Saturday—was enormous, but investors had expected a grim result.

.

The latest figure on claims for unemployment benefits—3.28 million in the week ended Saturday—was enormous, but investors had expected a grim result.

11:30 a.m.: U.S. stocks are rising strongly for a third consecutive day as investors shrug off figures showing a colossal surge in the number of people seeking unemployments benefits.

A record 3.28 million people applied in the week ended Saturday—an almost 12-fold increase from the prior week, yet more evidence that the coronavirus and efforts to keep it from spreading are beginning to take their economic toll.

“The unprecedented scale of the job losses vividly illustrates why the Fed has acted so swiftly to ease policy to support the economy, and why Federal legislators are reaching across the aisle to provide fiscal relief on a shock-and-awe scale,” said analysts at BCA Research.

U.S. stock indexes rallied spectacularly on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the Senate’s passage of a stimulus bill for the U.S. economy. Lawmakers ended up passing the bill by a vote of 96-0 late Wednesday, with expectations the House of Representatives will vote on the legislation on Friday.

The coming stimulus is boosting stocks again on Thursday, despite the gloomy employment numbers, which had been largely expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1016 points, or 4.8%, in mid-morning trading. The S&P 500 was up 4.2% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.7%.

Oil ticked down 3.9% with the price of West Texas Intermediate falling to $23.54 a barrel. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dipped 6 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 0.797%. The price of gold rose 1.1% to $1,652.10 an ounce.

Most global stock indexes were flat or down on Thursday, after also rising strongly on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The German DAX rose 0.1% and the French CAC 40 fell 0.3%. The STOXX Europe 600 index was up 0.1%.

The Nikkei 225 dropped 4.5% in Tokyo and the Hang Seng slipped 0.6% in Hong Kong, though a few regional markets, including the Indonesian JSX, surged.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_5a6718c3bb2fd8f8f9bd29ba.json

Ford Motor (ticker: F) shares rose 1.5%, recovering from a premarket plunge after the auto maker’s credit rating was cut from BB+ from BBB- by S&P, pushing it into junk, or speculative-grade, territory.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) shares fell 1.3% after the company sent a notice to landlords, informing them that it will be unable to pay its rent to April 1.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) soared 43% after reporting quarterly earnings that beat expectations both in terms of sales and the bottom line. The jewelry retailer suspended its dividend and isn’t providing guidance for its fiscal year, mimicking similar moves by other companies.

Groupon (GRPN) shares rose 7% following the sudden exits of chief executive Rich Williams and chief operating officer Steve Krenzer. The two will stay on as employees of the company and the board has established a search committee for a permanent CEO.

Write to Nicholas Jasinski at nicholas.jasinski@barrons.com and Carleton English at carleton.english@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.