Stocks Keep Rising Because China's Economic Numbers Look Good
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 was up 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose less than 0.1%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 was up 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose less than 0.1%.
Still Rising. The three major U.S. stock market indexes stayed in the green, rising slightly after their record highs on Thursday, as China reported strong industrial-production numbers.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 was up 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose less than 0.1%.
Midday Movers
State Street (ticker: STT) rose 3.4% after it turned out better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings.
Qualcomm (QCOM) gained 4.3% after the stock was upgraded to Buy from Neutral by Citi due to the promise of the 5Q upgrade cycle.
Yum! Brands (YUM) was up 3.3% after the fast-food company’s stock was upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley .
Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) lost 4.2% after the logistics company’s earnings came in below Wall Street’s expectations.
CDW (CDW) dropped 4.9% after the stock was downgraded to Underweight by Morgan Stanley.
Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.