Stocks Keep Rising Because China's Economic Numbers Look Good

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 was up 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose less than 0.1%.

Still Rising. The three major U.S. stock market indexes stayed in the green, rising slightly after their record highs on Thursday, as China reported strong industrial-production numbers.

Midday Movers

State Street (ticker: STT) rose 3.4% after it turned out better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings.

Qualcomm (QCOM) gained 4.3% after the stock was upgraded to Buy from Neutral by Citi due to the promise of the 5Q upgrade cycle.

Yum! Brands (YUM) was up 3.3% after the fast-food company’s stock was upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley .

Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) lost 4.2% after the logistics company’s earnings came in below Wall Street’s expectations.

CDW (CDW) dropped 4.9% after the stock was downgraded to Underweight by Morgan Stanley.

