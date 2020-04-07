Stocks Keep Rising as the Market Bets Tide Has Turned

U.S. stocks are set to rally for a second day as the market’s rebound from its coronavirus-induced selloff continues. Airlines, cruise lines, and hotel stocks are gaining.

U.S. stocks are soaring again, building on Monday’s surge, as optimism regarding the cresting of the Covid-19 coronavirus wave continues.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened up 3.8% a day after the benchmark gained 7.7%. The S&P 500 gained 3.2%, after the index jumped 7% on Monday. And the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.7% after the tech-heavy index rose 7.3% Monday.

Overseas, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.1%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index is up 2%. And Europe’s FTSE 100 Index was 3.2% higher in Tuesday trading, while the Stoxx Europe 600 had gained 2.9%.

“There are really encouraging signs that the worst hit countries in Europe are seeing significant improvements, that the lockdown measures are working and that life may soon be able to at least start to return to normal,” ” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA Europe. “This is the moment investors have been waiting for, a time when they can start to put a date on normality and in some way quantify the damage.”

The stock-market gains came as the global growth rate of coronavirus cases continued to slow, to 5.8% from 6%, according to data from Deutsche Bank. The U.S. growth rate edged back up to 9% from 8.2%, but it was the second straight day of sub-10% growth in the U.S.

Fading Covid-19 fears means travel-and-leisure stocks—hammered by the reduction in global activity—are up again.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_96c3f9267e8199efb98c576e.json

Cruise operator Carnival (ticker: CCL) shares were up 17% in premarket trading. Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide (HLT) shares have risen 5%. Stock in online travel agency Expedia (EXPE) is up 5.4%. American Airlines (AAL) stock is up more than 9% in premarket trading. Hilton’s gains come despite a Citigroup downgrade from the equivalent of Buy to Hold.

Disney (DIS) shares are higher as well, rising 4.4% in premarket trading. Shares of the movie maker and theme park operator are down 31% year to date, worse than the declines of the broader stock market.

Finally, stock in Corona beer distributor Constellation Brands (STZ) caught an upgrade Tuesday morning, from the equivalent of Hold to Buy by brokerage firm UBS. Constellation shares are up about 2.6% in premarket trading.

There aren’t a lot of notable stocks lower Tuesday morning. Zoom Video Communications (ZM) shares—which have become an investor proxy on the trend toward working at home—are down 3.6% in premarket trading. The stock dropped 4.1% Monday as well. Shares were hit Monday, in part, because of security concerns with the cloud-based conference service.

Others might move lower on the open, but aren’t trading much volume in the premarket. W.W. Grainger (GWW) shares, for instance, were downgraded from the equivalent of Hold to Sell at brokerage firm Gordon Haskett. “Despite expected near-term relative Grainger product demand resilience, as the U.S. pivots toward economic recovery, we see future risk,” wrote analyst John Inch in a Tuesday research report. Grainger is an industrial distributor, selling many small products that keep businesses running. It also sells safety and cleaning products which are in high demand these days.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com and Steve Goldstein at steven.goldstein@wsj.com

