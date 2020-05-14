Stocks Recover Early Losses After More Grim Jobs News

U.S. stocks recovered their morning losses on Thursday to trade higher in the afternoon. Recent optimism about a gradual reopening of the economy has met new concerns about tensions between the U.S. and China and the ability of Congress to reach a compromise on a fiscal support bill, and stocks spent the morning in negative territory. But by the closing hour of trading on Thursday, a rally in financials shares was leading the market higher.

The latest downbeat news about job losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday morning underlined the still-deteriorating state of the economy.

A total of 2.98 million people in the U.S. filed initial claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended May 9, while according to economists surveyed by MarketWatch, claims were expected to come in at 2.7 million. The number of applications for unemployment compensation peaked at a seasonally adjusted 6.9 million in late March.

After being down more than 400 points shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 250 points, or 1.1%, on Thursday afternoon, putting it on pace to break a streak of three consecutive declines. The S&P 500 was up 0.6%, and Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2%. The more economically sensitive small-cap Russell 2000 was off 0.5%.

Losses overseas were bigger as investors worried about the speed of the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and responded to a drop in U.S. stocks on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 100 each lost 1.7%, while China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was 2.2% lower. The German DAX lost 2%, the French CAC 40 fell 1.7%, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index dropped 2.8%.

The losses came after a grim economic outlook from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday. The central-bank chief called for more action from lawmakers, who control government spending.

“It feels like we’re on the precipice of another jolt across markets. The idea of a second wave is taking hold and shares look rich over the March lows,” said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group. “If the tracing app used in South Korea helps prevent a second wave that would increase confidence in the technology and could give stock markets a second wind.”

As countries gradually open up, one concern is that while the outbreak curve has flattened, it hasn’t diminished in many regions, which leaves little room for governments to maneuver if infections accelerate.

Geopolitical tensions were apparent as the U.S. accused China of trying to steal vaccine information, and President Donald Trump said in a television interview that he is “looking” at Chinese companies that trade on U.S. markets but don’t follow U.S. accounting rules.

France objected to one of its drugmakers, Sanofi, saying the U.S. government deserved the right to make the biggest pre-order for a potential vaccine because of investments it has made.

Haven assets rose as investors sought to hedge risk. The price of gold added 1.5%, to $1,742.20 an ounce. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 4 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 0.611%, as the price of the securities rose. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY)—which measures the greenback against a basket of other currencies—ticked up 0.2%.

The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, rose 1%, to almost 36 points. The VIX measures expectations of future volatility implied by options pricing on the S&P 500 index. It has spiked this week after falling to its lowest levels since February.

Oil climbed as the International Energy Agency issued a less dire forecast for declines in global oil demand than it had earlier. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude, or WTI, gained 6.5% to $26.93 a barrel. Brent was up 5.8% at $30.73 a barrel.

U.S. Bancorp (ticker: USB) shares gained 5.1% following news that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) sold $16.3 million of the bank’s stock earlier this week, putting his stake below 10%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) shares added 1.2% after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss in the first quarter. The cruise operator said that it has enough liquidity for 18 months of voyage suspensions and said that it is seeing demand for cruises in the fourth quarter of this year, with accelerating demand in 2021.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) shares popped 4.1% as its fiscal third-quarter results on Wednesday evening turned out better than Wall Street analysts expected. Still, the company noted that it saw a slowdown in April due to stay-at-home orders.

