Stocks Keep Falling After Halt. Coronavirus Fears Aren't Letting Up.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite continued their slide, driven by coronavirus fears, after they resumed trading Thursday morning. Stocks were halted following a 7% drop for the second time this week.

10:19 a.m. U.S. stocks fell further after they resumed trading Thursday morning. Stocks were halted following a 7% drop for the second time this week.

On Monday , the market bounced back a bit after a similar halt. The latest selloff came following a busy night. President Donald Trump‘s news conference failed to reassure investors as they honed in on the economic impact of a European travel ban. The National Basketball Association also suspended its season, signaling that the cancellation of more sports and entertainment events could soon follow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average entered bear market territory on Wednesday, down more than 20% from its peak less than a month ago. The next threshold would be a 13% drop. If that happens, the market would halt for another 15 minutes. A 20% drop would halt trading for the rest of day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was recently down 7.8%. The S&P 500 index was down 7%, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 6.5%.

