Stocks Keep Climbing On NFLX, JNJ Strength

Stocks spent most of the day modestly higher, with the Dow coming to rest on a 31-point gain, and the S&P notching yet another record high as investors continue to coast on optimism over last week's phase one trade deal. Individual names that captured Wall Street's attention today were FAANG stock Netflix (NFLX), which surged on well-received international subscriber growth numbers, and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which scaled the Dow on a bull note from Morgan Stanley. Apple (AAPL) also grabbed another fresh high, thanks to a big price-target hike from Cowen and Company.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 28,267.16) added 31.3 points, or 0.1%. Fourteen of the 30 index members ended higher, while Coca-Cola (KO) and Boeing (BA) finished flat. Goldman Sachs (GS) led the charge on a 1.4% pop, while Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) fell to the bottom, shedding 1.2%.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,192.52) settled 1.1 points, or 0.03% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,823.36) tacked on 9.1 points, or 0.1%.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 12.29) added 0.2 point, or 1.2%.

Apple (AAPL) has sold out of its AirPods Pro headphones online, and at many major retailers including Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) just ahead of Christmas. For those still looking for a pair of what Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called the "clear star of Black Friday and the holiday season" many third-party sellers, including eBay (EBAY) may still have them available. (CNBC) General Motors (GM) is under scrutiny today, after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced it would be upping its ongoing probe into 1.7 million vehicles for faulty windshield wipers. The original investigation started a little over a year ago, and involved a 2016 recall of the automaker's 2013 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs. (Reuters) The options pits were red-hot for these 2 stocks today. How surging Honeywell stock could gain even more momentum. ROKU stock can't catch a break this month.

Oil Extends Win Streak

Oil extended its daily win streak to four, as U.S.-China trade optimism lingered ahead of tomorrow's weekly inventories update. January-dated crude futures added 73 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $60.94 per barrel.

Gold finished with a tentative gain today, as anxiety built ahead of tomorrow's House of Representatives' vote to potentially impeach President Donald Trump. February gold futures added 10 cents to end at $1,480.60 an ounce.

