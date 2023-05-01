Stocks Inch Lower After Volatile Start to May

Wall Street finished lower after all three indexes spent much of the day wobbling on either side of breakeven. Front-and-center was JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) acquisition of failed finance giant First Republic Bank (FRC), as well as a slew of economic data. All eyes will certainly remain on the Fed, however, with its latest interest rate check due out Wednesday.

Things to Know Today

An anonymous employee of American Edge Project, a large advocacy group that moves against tech antitrust reforms, said that its $34 million donation was from Facebook parent, Meta Platforms (META). (MarketWatch) Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is set to pay $10,000 in a defamation lawsuit against a Twitter goer. (MarketWatch) Behind the SoFi stock post-earnings pullback. Auto stock that just reclaimed a key level. Schaeffer's V.P. of Research shares why now is the time for bulls to strike on the S&P 500.

Gold, Oil Shift Lower to Start May

Oil moved lower this afternoon following last week's back-to-back wins, with June-dated crude prices falling $1.12, or 1.5%, to close at $75.66 per barrel.

Gold moved to its lowest in over a week as investors await Wednesday's Fed meeting and the dollar strengthened. The June-dated commodity shed $6.90 or 0.4%, to settle at $1,992.20 an ounce.

