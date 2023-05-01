News & Insights

Markets

Stocks Inch Lower After Volatile Start to May

May 01, 2023 — 04:27 pm EDT

Written by egilkey@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Wall Street finished lower after all three indexes spent much of the day wobbling on either side of breakeven. Front-and-center was JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) acquisition of failed finance giant First Republic Bank (FRC), as well as a slew of economic data. All eyes will certainly remain on the Fed, however, with its latest interest rate check due out Wednesday.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Bulls blast meme stock before quarterly report.
  • Oil stock flashing pre-earnings bull signal.
  • Plus, behind the SoFi stock pullback; auto giant reclaims key mark; and when bulls should strike on the SPX.

Closing Indexes Summary May 1

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats May 1

 Things to Know Today 

  1. An anonymous employee of American Edge Project, a large advocacy group that moves against tech antitrust reforms, said that its $34 million donation was from Facebook parent, Meta Platforms (META). (MarketWatch)
  2. Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is set to pay $10,000 in a defamation lawsuit against a Twitter goer. (MarketWatch)
  3. Behind the SoFi stock post-earnings pullback.
  4. Auto stock that just reclaimed a key level.
  5. Schaeffer's V.P. of Research shares why now is the time for bulls to strike on the S&P 500.

Corporate Earnings May 1

Unusual Options Activity May 1

Gold, Oil Shift Lower to Start May

Oil moved lower this afternoon following last week's back-to-back wins, with June-dated crude prices falling $1.12, or 1.5%, to close at $75.66 per barrel.

Gold moved to its lowest in over a week as investors await Wednesday's Fed meeting and the dollar strengthened. The June-dated commodity shed $6.90 or 0.4%, to settle at $1,992.20 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.