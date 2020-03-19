Stocks Inch Higher as Central Banks Go All In

Investors digested new central bank action and waited for news on the fiscal-stimulus front. Oil regained some of its steep Wednesday losses and bond yields around the world fell.

12:30 p.m.: Stocks were wavering between negative and positive territory in Thursday trading as investors digested new central bank action and waited for news on the fiscal-stimulus front. Oil regained some of its steep Wednesday losses and bond yields around the world fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 33 points, or 0.2%, after having been down more than 700 points shortly after the open and rising over 500 points around midday. The S&P 500 lost 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4%.

The intraday range continues a volatile stretch for the market, with the S&P 500 coming off eight straight daily moves of at least 4%. The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, rose slightly on Thursday, to about 77. The Vix—which measures expectations of future volatility based on S&P 500 options pricing—has had its longest streak of holding at extremely elevated levels since the tumultuous trading during the peak of the financial crisis in 2008.

The price of oil rebounded 18.1% on Thursday, to $24.06 a barrel, after the U.S. government said it might increase its purchases. The commodity tumbled more than 24% on Wednesday to its lowest settle value since early 2002. Demand has dropped as travel and economic activity has slowed sharply, while a price war between major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia has meant rising supply. Oil’s price has plummeted since early January, when a barrel of oil traded for $66.30 in the U.S.

Monetary policy makers around the world have announced new measures aimed at shoring up shaky bond markets and countering the negative impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak and economically disruptive social-distancing measures.

European bonds were higher after the European Central Bank announced €750 billion of new purchases Wednesday night, bringing its total planned for the year to more than €1 trillion. That boosted U.S. Treasuries, as well, which rose across the curve. As the price of a bond increases, its yield declines. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell 0.12 percentage point to 1.145%—after rising for six of the past seven trading days.

On Sunday, the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would buy $500 billion in Treasury bonds and $200 billion in mortgage-backed bonds, while dropping its benchmark interest rate to near zero. Wednesday night, It announced an additional facility aimed at providing cheap emergency loans to money-market mutual funds, which mirrors a similar facility for primary dealers established earlier in the week. The Fed also began intervening this week in lending markets that companies and banks rely on to meet their short-term funding requirements, and began purchasing mortgage bonds on Thursday, to the tune of $20 billion. All are financial crisis-era measures for maintaining orderly markets.

The Bank of England eased policy on Thursday, cutting its benchmark interest rate to a record low 0.1%, from 0.25% previously. The BOE will also increase the size of its bond portfolio by almost a third, to £645 billion.

Stocks around the world were mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 2.4%, while markets in Asia mostly closed down on the day. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index lost 1% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2.6%.

On the fiscal front, President Donald Trump was expected to sign a coronavirus-relief bill on Thursday, which passed the Senate the previous evening. The bill expands paid sick leave and unemployment benefits for workers affected by the outbreak, while also providing funding for free coronavirus testing. Next up for lawmakers is a potentially trillion-dollar fiscal-stimulus bill meant to blunt its negative economic impact. Reportedly under discussion in Washington are direct cash payments to individuals, tax deferrals and bailouts for hard-hit industries such as airlines.

U.S. economic readings before this week didn’t cover the period in which the coronavirus began to show its full impact, but it’s now beginning to appear in the data. On Monday, the New York Federal Reserve’s Empire State business conditions index for March plunged to its lowest level since the financial crisis in 2009. And on Thursday, U.S. jobless claims figures for the week ending March 14 showed a quadrupling of Americans filing for first-time unemployment insurance from the previous week. Both data points paint an ugly picture of the very early stages of the coronavirus’ impact on the economy.

There was one undoubtedly positive number, however: China reported zero new cases of coronavirus from community transmission on Thursday for the first time since the outbreak emerged in the center of the country. The focal point of the pandemic has since shifted to Europe and other regions, but China’s example shows that it can be beaten.

