Stocks Inch Higher Ahead of Last 2 Sessions of 2023

December 27, 2023 — 04:29 pm EST

While all three indexes remain on track for a ninth-consecutive weekly win, daily performances leaned more muted. The Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 inched higher, while overall trading volume remained light as Wall Street rounds out another calendar year. The latter captured a multi-year high of $4,785 -- within arms' reach of its Dec. 2021 record peak.

    1. Hollywood and highly sought-after films took over the box office in 2023, and here is a list of some of the most notable. (CNBC)
    2. Three big banking names are joining forces to take part in financing an $11 billion Pattern Energy SunZia Transmission project, which will highlight clean energy infrastructure for the U.S. (MarketWatch)
    3. Fresh record highs could be in store for Nucor stock.
    4. Plunging biotech popular with options traders.
    5. Revamp EV plans send Tesla shares surging.

    Gold Hits 3-Week Highs as Bond Yields Fall

    Shipment and supply drama continues to unfold and is being watched closely, sending oil futures lower for today's trading. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for February delivery dropped $1.46, or 1.9%, to settle at $74.11 a barrel. 

    In anticipation of 2024 interest rate cuts, bond yields and the U.S. dollar dragged lower, sending gold surging to three-week highs. February-dated gold futures are up $23.30, or 1.1%, at $2,093.10.  

