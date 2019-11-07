Stocks Hit Records on Fresh Hope for Lower Tariffs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were at record levels as upbeat news about employment and comments from Beijing encouraged investors.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were at record levels as upbeat news about employment and comments from Beijing encouraged investors.

Trading Up. The three major U.S. stock market indexes hit intraday records as claims for unemployment benefits fell and China’s Commerce Ministry said that if Washington and Beijing sign a partial trade deal, the two countries will remove some tariffs they have imposed on each other’s exports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 250 points, or 0.9%. The S&P 500 gained 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.8%.

Midday Movers

Ralph Lauren (ticker: RL) jumped 11% after strong sales in China helped the brand beat analysts’ expectations for earnings and revenue.

Discovery Communications (DICSA) rose 10.5% after the cable company more than doubled its third-quarter earnings thanks to lower costs, restructured operations and ad growth. It said it would roll out a streaming service.

CenturyLink (CTL) was up 9.9% after the company delivered results that were roughly in line with expectations. There was no new, bad news.

Expedia Group (EXPE) lost 24.5% after its earnings and revenue came in below expectations and the company trimmed its full year profitability forecast.

TripAdvisor (TRIP) fell 19.2% after its quarterly earnings and revenue also came in lower than Wall Street expected.

Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.