Stocks Hit Records, Nike Earnings & Buy this Biofuel Stock - Free Lunch

On today’s episode of Free Lunch here at Zacks, Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into the House vote to impeach President Trump, which has Americans equally divided. We then discuss why 2020 could be another strong year for stocks before we preview Nike NKE earnings. The episode then closes with why Enviva Partners, LP EVA is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock right now.

The House voted to impeach the president for just the third time in U.S. history Wednesday. But with President Trump’s trial headed to the Senate, the American people are as equally divided across party lines as Congress.

Despite impeachment and the upcoming Senate trial, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all jumped to new highs in morning trading Thursday. The S&P 500 is now up over 26% in 2019 and economic indicators and analyst expectations point to a continued expansion in 2020.

Netflix NFLX, Tesla TSLA, Walgreens WBA, Micron MU, and others all jumped roughly 3% to help drive Thursday’s climb. Conagra Brands CAG also soared nearly 20% after it reported solid quarterly results

Peeking ahead, Nike is set to report its quarterly results after the closing bell Thursday. Wall Street will continue to watch for Nike’s digital expansion as it faces steeper competition from the likes of Adidas ADDYY and upstart Lululemon LULU.

We then finish with why Enviva Partners is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock right now.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.