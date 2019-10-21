Stocks Higher on Trade and Earnings Optimism

NASDAQ Composite +0.75% Dow +0.13% S&P 500 +0.52% Russell 2000 +1.08%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1702 Decliners: 617

Today’s Volume (vs. Friday) -14.92%

Crude -1.00%, Gold +0.01%

Market Movers

Federal Market Open Committee meets Tuesday and Wednesday of next week (90% odds of 3rd rate cut)

Japan showed a trade balance deficit in September as exports dropped 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 6.37 trillion yen, marking the 10th straight monthly decline.

Canadian Elections are today. Incumbent Trudeau expected to win but lose his parliamentary majority

Indian Markets are closed

Charlie’s Commentary

The first week of earnings for the third quarter earnings brought about a mixed bag of results that were generally seen as better than expected. More than 70 S&P 500 companies reported earnings last week. Of those companies, 81% posted better-than-expected results, FactSet data shows. The general theme last week, that seemed to prevail as a mix of large banks and consumer companies reported was that financials are incredibly resilient to the global macro economic uncertainty and the consumer remains alive and well!

Friday's market, however, was a challenge. Boeing and Johnson and Johnson led the markets down as renewed software concerns among employees plagued the 737 Max and a Baby Powder recall pressured "Johnnie John." The Dow ended the day down 255.68 points, or 0.95% its biggest one-day drop since February 2016 and closed down -0.2% week to date. The S&P 500 pulled back 0.4% while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.8%. Both indexes were able to post solid gains for the week despite Friday’s decline. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% week to date while the Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Looking at the beginning of the week, we had some disappointing news from across the pond on Saturday. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was thwarted by a cross-party group of politicians who voted to postpone the vote on his new Brexit deal and force him to ask Brussels for an extension to the current Oct. 31 Brexit deadline. That places a great deal of uncertainty to a U.K exit with just 10 days left before the deadline. This morning however, optimism is in the air as the Premier will attempt to get the House of Commons to endorse a Brexit agreement with a vote today. He needs to get the support of 61 members of Parliament to back the deal. According to analysts, he likely has 62.

This is a huge week for earnings as approximately 120 S&P 500 companies and 12 Dow components are scheduled to report, including Amazon, Microsoft, Daimler, McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble, Caterpillar and UBS. The market is not only viewing the third quarter earnings season a little more favorably after last weeks results, but it is also encouraged over the recent progress of the trade talks.

Over the weekend, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said that Beijing would work with the U.S. to address one another’s trade concerns. He also stated that they would work closely with the US to address each other’s trade concerns stating that stopping the trade war would be good for both countries — as well as the global economy. We all know this could change on a dime and comments by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross made a pretty good attempt at doing so earlier this morning. In essence he said that we should take our time with phase one of this trade deal as it is too important for both countries to rush. Despite the domestic cautionary tones, there is a slight bid to the market this morning. Investors so far have chosen to focus on the “glass half full” comments by the President’s Economic adviser Larry Kudlow to Fox News stating that he sees the possibility of taking off the December tariffs if talks go well.

Turning to the commodity space, oil is falling today as concerns over a global economic slowdown in combination with ample supplies is outweighing the feel good aura of progress on a Brexit deal. Safe haven gold trades range bound as investors await a clearer picture of third quarter earnings, trade war progress and progress towards a Brexit deal.

Sector wise while the markets appear to be treading water during the first half of the day, the majority of categories trade in positive territory. Financials lead (+1.08%) followed by Energy (+0.93%) and Technology (+0.68%). Lagging today are Healthcare (-0.15%), Utilities (+0.14% and Basic Materials (+0.19%).

Economic Calendar Date Time Event Tuesday 10:00 a.m. September Existing Home Sales Wednesday 7:00 a.m. Weekly Mortgage Inventories Wednesday 10:30 a.m. EIA Weekly Inventories Thursday 8:30 a.m. 10/19 Weekly Jobless Claims Thursday 8:30 a.m. September Durable Goods Orders Thursday 8:30 a.m. September Core Capex Orders Thursday 9:45 a.m. October Markit Manufacturing PMI (flash) Thursday 9:45 a.m. October Markit Services PMI (flash) Thursday 10:00 a.m. September New Home Sales Friday 10:00 a.m. October Consumer Sentiment Index

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

Although Brexit remains an uncertainty, equities are broadly higher amid optimism for a positive resolution there and with the U.S.-China trade war. Rates are modestly higher as cyclicals are outperform defensives and small caps are outperform large.

The small cap Russell 2000 (RTY) outperformed the large cap S&P 500 in each of the prior two weeks and is doing so again to start this week. Today’s gains has pushed the RTY back above both its 200-day sma, now 1,539, and the declining trend line originating from the January 2018 highs. A bigger test of resistance is +3% at the ~1,600 level which marks the highs tested on numerous occasions since early March. A move above here should trigger the “breakout” for the group and likely lead to improving breadth readings in the broader equity markets.

Nasdaq's Market Intelligence Desk (MID) Team includes:

Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen-based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.

Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.

Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen-based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.

Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq, Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq’s Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).

Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for providing NASDAQ-listed companies with real-time trading analysis and objective market information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.