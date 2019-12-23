Stocks Higher Again on Trade Optimism and Momentum

Market Movers

Stocks higher again on positive trade developments

Durable Goods orders miss estimates with a 2% decline vs. a 1.5% gain expected

November New Home Sales of 719,000 slightly miss the 732,000 estimate but beat the downwardly revised 710,000 from October

Boeing chooses a new CEO

No Midday note Tuesday or Wednesday

Mike’s Commentary

Stocks are higher today after more incrementally positive trade news. President Trump over the weekend said he expects a US-China deal signing "very shortly." China also announced it will cut import tariffs on some commodities and tech products starting January 1st. Trump also backed off his threat to impose tariffs on Brazilian steel and aluminum. This has equities up about 100 Dow points and the S&P 500 trying for its 32nd record close this year. It seems that slow and steady wins the race. The Dow closed Friday up 22% for the year and it’s the “worst” among the major indexes. The Russell 2000 us higher by 24% YTD the S&P is up 29%, while the Nasdaq composite added 35% and the Nasdaq 100 has gained 37% so far in 2019.

In corporate news, Boeing announced a new CEO, David Calhoun, who has been Chairman since October, will take the reins on January 13th and CFO Greg Smith will serve as interim CEO in the meantime. Boeing gained $10 in pre-opening trading to the $338 area on the news. Boeing’s gain accounts for about 50 points of the Dow's gain.

Lost in all the trade headlines and momentum is the fact that November durable goods orders came in light with a 2% decline against a 1.5% survey average. Last month’s 0.5% gain was revised downward to 0.2%. New orders rose only 0.1% - in line with projections – after October’s 1.1% increase. The durable goods drop this month was related to a decline in aircraft orders, both military and civilian. Orders for motor vehicles and parts rebounded following the end of the GM strike. Capital Spending has been closely watched and lighter than expected this year as earnings growth was flat and the US/China trade war raised concerns. The market has run up ahead of an expected improvement in trade relations but recent durable goods and manufacturing data highlights the risks to growth if an agreement does not come to pass.

Friday’s Quad Witch, which saw 11.8 billion shares traded overall turned out to be the busiest day of the year in terms of trading volume. The only other days with over 10 billion shares traded were two other Quad Witch dates and the Russell Reconstitution in June. Stocks are now expected to (hopefully) return to a more normal “quiet” December with lighter volumes over the final two weeks, less news flow and smaller percentage moves. Last year’s 9.2% decline in December was scary and out if character but if you’d bought stocks on Christmas Eve after the 653 point decline, you’d be up 35% according to Bloomberg. This month the S&P 500 is up 2.6% through Friday’s close so on pace for the best December since 2010’s 6.5% gain.

Industrials (trade) and Technology (risk-on) are among the leading sectors as the morning gets started. Utilities & Real Estate (safety), Consumer Discretionary (car makers on auto debt concerns) and Communications Services (DIS) are the lagging sectors so far.

Economic Calendar Date Event Monday November Chicago Fed National Index Monday November New Home Sales Tuesday November Durable Goods Orders Tuesday November Core Capex Orders Tuesday Markets close at 1:00 pm Wednesday Markets are closed | Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas Thursday W/O 12/21 Weekly Jobless Claims

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

Brian is out of the office today so today we provide a graphical look at where the momentum in the market has been over the last eight weeks.

Momentum – heavily skewed towards cyclicals (on diminished trade risk)

Breadth – gains at their broadest in at least 3 months, adds to last week’s bounce as well.

