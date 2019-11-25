Stocks Higher Again on Trade Hopes

Market Movers

Stocks moving higher as China moves to tighten Intellectual Property rights, an incremental positive on trade talks.

Chicago Fed National Activity Index (-0.71 vs -0.20 est.)

Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity -0.00 vs. -3.8

Note: 1 p.m. close on Friday after Thanksgiving holiday. No Midday report that day.

Mike’s Commentary

After six straight weeks of gains, U.S. stocks fell last week from the record closes they achieved on Monday. Stocks have climbed steadily higher for what will likely be three months of gains to end November. The combination of U.S.-China trade rhetoric and central bank easing has investors more bullish about growth in 2020. Last week there was some concern over the trade deal’s timing that move stocks lower. Still, the market seems to be pricing in a favorable “Phase One” resolution by early 2020.

There has also been a ton of liquidity hitting the market after the Fed’s most recent easing and its support of the overnight loan market. The Fed is now buying $60 billion a month in Treasuries. The Fed says this is not quantitative easing but the extra liquidity feels the same to stocks. Another supporting stat that extra liquidity is helping stocks: According to the WSJ, the rolling 12-month total for net central bank asset purchases is expected to hit $1 trillion by September after reaching a post-crisis low of $77 billion earlier this year.

Along with U.S.-China trade and the accommodating Fed, “better earnings” were have also helped stock gains. According to FactSet's latest Earnings Insight report, the blended earnings growth rate for Q3 S&P 500 EPS currently stands at (2.2%). This compares to the (4.0%) expected at the beginning of earnings season. Q3 has followed the path of the prior two quarters as earnings growth rate estimates fell as each quarter approached. The same seems to be happening for the Q1 2020, despite easier comps.

Eventually the market will need stronger earnings to justify valuations. We also tend to look at earnings “beat rates”, i.e. the percentage of companies that beat earnings estimates when they report. With earnings season all but over (96% of S&P 500 companies have reported and we get a few retailers and tech companies report this week) 75% have beaten consensus EPS expectations, better than the 74% one-year average and the five-year average of 72%.

Seasonally, we should get a boost from the calendar. This week is of course Thanksgiving week, with the markets closed on Thursday and Friday a shortened session with a 1p.m. close on Friday. According to Barron’s, this is a traditionally a good week for stocks with the S&P 500 gaining in 58 of the past 69 years measured from Tuesday’s close to Friday’s. In 19 of those years the S&P gained more than 1% against four years with 1% losses (see Brian's note for more). Volumes of course are expected to be light this week with Wednesday volumes about 15% off pace as traders and their customers hit the road Wednesday. Friday will be left to the robots, with volumes only about 40% of average.

Today, stocks moved higher at the outset with futures indicating an 80 Dow point gain at the open. Investors seemed to like the news that China will tighten intellectual property rules and interpreted this as increasing the likelihood of a U.S.-China “Phase One” trade deal. All sectors except for Energy were positive as investors favored growth (Tech, Discretionary) over Staples and Utilities (see table below).

In merger news, we had confirmations of two deals that had been reported recently. Charles Schwab (SCHW) will buy TD Ameritrade (AMTD) in a $26 billion all-stock deal that will make Schwab the dominant player in the online brokerage industry. Recall that Schwab a few weeks ago was the first firm to announce zero commissions on retail orders, prompting major competitor including AMTD to follow suit. Speculation at the time was that consolidation in the industry would follow. This is the first big shoe to drop. Also, LVMH, the parent company of Hennessy, Louis Vuitton, and Christian Dior and others, will buy Tiffany (TIF) for $135 per share in a cash deal reported at over $16 billion. That’s a lot of little blue boxes.

In Healthcare, Novartis AG (NVS) agreed to acquire The Medicines Company (MDCO) for $85 per share in an all-cash transaction, implying a fully diluted equity value of $9.7 billion. Shares of MDCO rose 23% pre-market.

Economic Calendar Date Time Event Monday 8:30 a.m. Chicago Fed National Activity Index Monday 7:00 p.m. Jerome Powell Speaks Tuesday 8:30 a.m. Advance Trade In Goods Tuesday 9:00 a.m. Case-Shiller Home Price Index Tuesday 10:00 a.m. Consumer Confidence Index Tuesday 10:00 a.m. New Home Sales Wednesday 8:30 a.m. Weekly Jobless Claims Wednesday 8:30 a.m. GDP Revision Wednesday 8:30 a.m. Durable Goods Orders Wednesday 8:30 a.m. Core Capex Orders Wednesday 9:45 a.m. Chicago PMI Wednesday 10:00 a.m. Personal Income Wednesday 10:00 a.m. Consumer Spending Wednesday 10:00 a.m. Core Inflation Wednesday 10:00am Pending Home Sales Index Wednesday 2:00 p.m. Beige Book Thursday Markets Closed Friday 1:00 p.m. Early Close for Stocks

Brian’s Technical Take

Seasonal tendencies can be useful for the stock picking toolbox but they do not always work as expected. This was the case in Q4 2018 which was typically bullish time of year for the Down Jones Industrial Average (INDU).

Going back to the start of the 20th century, the INDU has been higher 80 out of 120 (75%) Q4’s, however in 2018 the Dow Industrials declined 11.8%. When positive the Dow averages a Q4 gain of 7.75%, and when negative it averages a loss of 7.77%.

December 2018 was even more of an anomaly. December 24th 2018 was the worst Christmas Eve performance on record for both the INDU (-2.9%) and S&P 500 (-2.7%). At the session’s low, the SPX touched “bear market” territory. The INDU lost as much as 15% for its worst December decline since 1931, and 3rd largest decline since 1900.

November typically kicks off the “Santa Claus” rally and this year it is holding up to its bullish seasonal tendencies. Amongst the major US equity indices, the S&P 500 currently has the longest streak with 2019 being the eight straight November in the green. Over this time the SPX has an average November gain of 2.1% and this year it is up 3.1% MTD. Anything is possible for December but seasonally the market does well.

Separately, we covered bitcoin in Friday’s (11/22) MIDDAY Update and noted the 6,426 – 6,866 price gap could be a support zone that marks the end of the ongoing five month downtrend. Note a few weeks earlier, we highlighted three other potential support levels and none of them worked.

Today bitcoin came within 1.6% of the 6,426 support, and has since rebounded more than 11% intraday. The daily price pattern has formed a textbook bullish reversal pattern (hammer candlestick), and its location along the clearly defined gap support likely has some swing traders licking their chops.

Bitcoin declined 52.9% from its June high to today’s low. While today could be THE low, only time will tell. There isn’t any need to guess with a large wager that will keep you up at night. The risk level is clear (today’s low), and given the extreme volatility, one’s position size should be relatively small. 20% swings in a short amount of time are to be expected. Adult Swim Only!

