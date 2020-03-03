Stocks Haven't Hit a Coronavirus Bottom Yet. Wait For This Signal, Says Schwab's Randy Frederick

“Don’t panic and don’t sell on the lows.” That’s what Randy Frederick, the Schwab Center for Financial Research’s vice president of trading and derivatives, is telling investors.

Can Wall Street stocks add to the best gains in a year even as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise outside of China?

Dow futures, up over 100 points, are saying yes, for now, as investors pin hopes on Tuesday’s emergency teleconference between Group of Seven finance ministers and central banks. That’s as Australia announced its own coronavirus-fighting interest rate cut overnight, which prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to again call for one from the Federal Reserve.

Caution abounds, though, as investors push further into uncharted coronavirus territory. JPMorgan strategist Mislav Matejka told clients on Monday to expect an “immediate relief bounce,” for stocks. But he also warned they’d “remain under pressure for longer,” and markets would “struggle to rally sustainably” amid the outbreak.

Randy Frederick, the Schwab Center for Financial Research’s vice president of trading and derivatives, has this message for investors: “Don’t panic and don’t sell on the lows.”

Frederick advises against trying to bargain hunt among beaten-down stocks right now, and offers up one guideline that he says has worked well over market history. “My general rule of thumb, which has been pretty consistent is if you’re going to start buying on a dip, you need to wait until you get two good solid up days,” he said.

Frederick believes markets may be able to find a floor once coronavirus headlines start to slow down, and not just the politicians, but those in the U.S. professional medical community “tell us we can stop panicking.”

“I don’t think we’ve seen that just yet. People need to be a little bit cautious and wait,” he said. “Just simply wait and see how this plays out.” Read more here.

