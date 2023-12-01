Stocks, Gold, Bonds Rally Further, Dollars Tumbles As Traders Anticipate Fed Cuts: What's Driving Markets Friday?

Kicking off the new month, Wall Street continued its strong November momentum, with major U.S. stocks rallying on Friday.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq indices are all set for their fifth consecutive week of positive movement. Investor optimism further improved, driven by growing speculation of Fed rate cuts in 2024, despite Fed Chair Powell’s cautious remarks.

The ISM manufacturing activity slowed more than predicted in November, contributing to a marked drop in Treasury yields.

According to CME Group Fed Watch tool, fed futures are currently anticipating the first interest rate cut in March 2024, with a probability of 60%. Furthermore, speculators are factoring in a total of five rate cuts by December 2024, with a probability of 72%.

The U.S. dollar index (DXY) fell 0.4%, partially erasing Thursday’s gain. Gold, as tracked by the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE:GLD), continued to shine, with the precious metal surging by 1.5% to reach $2,070 per ounce, coming tantalizingly close to its all-time highs.

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq 100 +0.22% 15,984.29 S&P 500 Index +0.61% 4,597.30 Dow Industrials +0.79% 36,202.42 Russell 2000 +0.24% 1,853.38

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ARCA: SPY) rose 0.5% to $458.84. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) gained 0.7% to $362.69. The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) edged 0.29% higher to $390.00. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) rallied 2.5% to $184.17, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Chart Of The Day: S&P 500 Index Notches 5th Week Of Gains, Tests July 2023’s Highs

Sector, Industry ETF Performance

Each S&P 500’s equity sector traded in the green on Friday. Real estate and materials, as tracked by the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLRE) and the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLB), were the notable gainers, up 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively.

Technology underperformed, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) inching only 0.1% higher. Also the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC) was a laggard, flat for the day.

Industry-wise, regional banks, as tracked by the SPDR Regional Banking ETF (NYSE:KRE) rallied 4.7%. Semiconductors, as monitored through the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH), were unchanged for the day.

Stocks In Focus Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) fell about 5% following its quarterly results announcement. Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) fell about 6% in reaction to its earnings. Other stocks moving on earnings news are PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) (down 2%, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) (up about 11%), and UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) (up over 26%). Pfizer Inc. (NASDAQ:PFE) fell over 4%, hitting lows last seen in late March 2020, as the healthcare giant announced to halt trials of its weight loss drug, danuglipron, due to reported side effects among participants. SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) rallied 7% after Cathie Wood’s decision to purchase $1.5 million worth of SOFI shares. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell 1% following lukewarm reception to its Cybertruck following Thursday’s delivery event. Commodities, Other Global Equity Markets And Crypto

The United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSE:USO), which tracks the performance of the light sweet crude, was 0.6% lower.

European equity indices ended Friday positively. The SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 ETF (NYSE:FEZ) rose 0.7%.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was 2.8% higher to $38,781, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rose 1.9% to $2,093.

Shanthi Rexaline contributed to this report.

Read now: Cybertruck A ‘Moonshot’ For Tesla? Divisive New EV Represents 5% Of Revenue, Zero Profit In 2025 For Automaker: Analysts

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.