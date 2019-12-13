Stocks Go Flat Even Though the U.S. and China Reached a Trade Deal

The three major U.S. stock market indexes fell, then rose, then dropped again as some details of an initial trade deal between the U.S. and China were unveiled in tumultuous fashion

Whipsawed. The three major U.S. stock market indexes fell, then rose, then dropped again as some details of an initial trade deal between the U.S. and China were unveiled in tumultuous fashion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 19 points, or less than 0.1%. The S&P 500 was effectively flat and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%.

Midday Movers

PPL (ticker: PPL) rose 5.8% after the Conservative Party’s election victory in the United Kingdom removed the threat of nationalization to the company’s Western Power Distribution segment.

Adobe (ADBE) gained 4.5%. Its earnings and revenues came in higher than Wall Street expected.

CenterPoint Energy (CNP) was up 3.0%. The utility said in a filing that it was in negotiations to settle a rates case in Texas.

Coty (COTY) lost 3.9% after Wells Fargo trimmed its price target for the cosmetics maker and kept its Equal-weight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (AVGO) dropped 4.7%. The company’s earnings met analysts’ expectations but management said it expected its mixed-chip sales to drop in 2020.

