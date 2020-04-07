Stocks Give Back Gains as Oil Prices Fall and U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Rise

The market’s rebound from its coronavirus-induced selloff continues. Airlines, cruise lines, and hotel stocks are gaining.

The market’s rebound from its coronavirus-induced selloff continues. Airlines, cruise lines, and hotel stocks are gaining.

U.S. stocks gave back most of their earlier gains by late-afternoon trading on Tuesday. Major indexes had been up sharply for a second day, fueled by optimism regarding the cresting of the Covid-19 coronavirus wave in several hot spots around the world.

But signs of increasing stockpiles of oil sent benchmark prices plunging, dragging energy sector shares from their day’s highs. And data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) out on Tuesday afternoon showed a possible reacceleration in the U.S. coronavirus outbreak.

The CDC reported 43,438 new cases of coronavirus in the U.S. on Tuesday, to bring the total to 374,329. That represented daily growth of about 13%, following two promising days of below 10% growth rates. The number of deaths rose by 3,154, or 35%, to 12,064.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up about 110 points, or 0.5%, in late-afternoon trading—after having been up more than 900 points earlier in the day. The S&P 500 was up 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%. All three indexes had jumped at least 7% on Monday.

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark oil price, gave up its morning gains to tumble close to 8%, to $24.07 a barrel. Producers in the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Russia have recently signalled openness to cutting supply, but no commitments have yet been made. Meanwhile, coronavirus-related downturns in travel and economic activity have caused global demand for oil to plummet. That’s showing up in storage facilities, with surveys of crude inventories showing sharp increases.

Investors appeared more willing to take on risk in their portfolios on Tuesday, and sold selling haven assets. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond rose 6 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point to 0.731%, as the price of the bond fell.

Gold slipped 1.1%, to $1,675.30 an ounce, and the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY)—which measures the greenback against a basket of other currencies—fell 0.8%.

Overseas, China’s Shanghai Composite, Japan’s Nikkei 225, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng stock indexes all closed up at least 2%. The STOXX Europe 600 index rose 1.9% on Tuesday, as Germany’s DAX gained 2.8%, France’s CAC 40 climbed 2.1%, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index rose 2.2%.

“There are really encouraging signs that the worst hit countries in Europe are seeing significant improvements, that the lockdown measures are working and that life may soon be able to at least start to return to normal,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA Europe. “This is the moment investors have been waiting for, a time when they can start to put a date on normality and in some way quantify the damage.”

The earlier stock-market gains on Tuesday came after the daily global growth rate of coronavirus cases continued to slow on Monday, to 5.8% from 6%, according to data from Deutsche Bank. The U.S. growth rate edged back up to 9% on Monday, from 8.2%.

Fading Covid-19 fears mean travel-and-leisure stocks—hammered by the reduction in global activity—were up again, even after the afternoon swoon.

Cruise operator Carnival (ticker: CCL) shares were up 9%, hotel operator Hilton Worldwide (HLT) rose 3.5%, online travel agency Expedia (EXPE) gained 6%, and American Airlines (AAL) jumped 7%. Hilton’s gains come despite a Citigroup downgrade from the equivalent of Buy to Hold.

Disney (DIS) shares were higher as well, up 1% in recent trading. Shares of the movie maker and theme-park operator are down 31% year to date, worse than the declines of the broader stock market.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) stock jumped 2.5% after the consumer packaged goods company said it was seeing “surging demand” during the coronavirus outbreak. It expects to see 3% sales growth in the first quarter, well ahead of Wall Street estimates.

Finally, stock in Corona beer distributor Constellation Brands (STZ) caught an upgrade Tuesday morning, from the equivalent of Hold to Buy by brokerage firm UBS. Constellation shares were up 6% on Tuesday.

There aren’t a lot of notable stocks lower on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications (ZM) shares—which have become an investor proxy on the trend toward working at home—were down 7%, following a 4.1% drop on Monday. Shares were also hit in part because of security concerns with the cloud-based conference service.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com, Nicholas Jasinski at nicholas.jasinski@barrons.com and Steve Goldstein at steven.goldstein@wsj.com

