Stocks' Gains Fade After Downbeat Employment News

U.S. stock-index futures were in positive territory, but off their highs for the morning, as investors weighed a report from ADP that the U.S. private sector lost 20.2 million jobs in April.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.4%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively. Stocks had rallied further earlier after President Donald Trump stressed the importance of reopening the American economy late on Tuesday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally positive, while the German DAX was down 0.4% after data showed factory orders fell by the most since records began in 1991. The CAC 40 dropped 0.4% in France.

Read more:

Trump again pushed for the economy to get moving. “It’s possible there will be some [deaths] because you won’t be locked into an apartment or house or whatever it is,” Trump told anchor David Muir in an ABC News interview on Tuesday night.

“But at the same time, we’re going to practice social distancing, we’re going to be washing hands, we’re going to be doing a lot of the things that we’ve learned to do over the last period of time,” he said.

The ADP report gave investors an early look at Friday’s bigger April jobs report, which is expected to show a decline of 21 million in payrolls for the first full month of pandemic shutdowns.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_a102c5d6e25679f36ed79927.json

Earnings news is the main factor moving individual stocks.

Beyond Meat (BYND) reported first-quarter numbers Tuesday evening and shares are up almost 10% in premarket trading. The company successfully navigated the shift from restaurant to retail sales in a Covid-19 world. Beyond reported $97.1 million in quarterly sales, while Wall Street was looking for $88.8 million.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) reported first-quarter numbers Tuesday evening as well. Sales, in this instance, don’t matter because the fledgling space-tourism company isn’t flying customers yet. But more people signed up to go to space and shares, as a result, were up 8.2% in premarket trading.

Not all the companies reporting numbers are faring as well as those two.

Pinterest (PINS) shares fell 16% in premarket trading after the company reported first-quarter earnings. Revenue beat Wall Street expectations, but costs are the problem. “Our cost of revenue has generally grown with users rather than revenue, which in this environment puts some pressure on gross margins,” reads the company’s news release.

Finally, Disney (DIS) shares were down 2% in premarket trading. Shares of the once unassailable media giant are down 30% year to date. And right now, along with no parks, no movies and no cruises, there are no dividends.

Disney reported calendar first-quarter numbers Tuesday evening. Earnings fell about 60%y year over year, excluding various items that make comparisons difficult. And Disney decided to “forgo” its semiannual dividend to save money.

It’s probably a prudent choice, but in a sign life will return to normal someday, Disney Shanghai is planning to reopen May 11.

Normal is going to look very different. Park capacity will be about 50% of what it was, with masks, contact tracing, and temperature screening for all. That means fewer “cast members,” Disney’s term for employees, and who knows what the cut in capacity will do to ticket prices.

Earnings from PayPal and Square are scheduled for release after the close.

Write to Barbara Kollmeyer at bkollmeyer@marketwatch.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.