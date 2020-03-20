Stocks Gain Steam After Choppy Start

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are zigzagging back and forth across the break-even line, leaving only the Nasdaq Composite solidly in positive territory.

All three major U.S. stock indexes are rising despite a fall in the price of oil.

All the major U.S. stock indexes have turned higher following an early stretch of volatile trading, as investors keep watching the economy, the spread of the coronavirus, and the government’s response.

In mid morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 303 points, or 1.5% higher, at 20,390.29. The S&P 500 gained 1% and the Nasdaq Composite was 2.2% higher. And the CBOE Volatilty Index, or VIX, fell 17% to 59.60—high in historical terms but well below the levels of more than 80 seen earlier in the week.

Analysts cautioned the respite may not last as the deadly illness continued to shut down economic activity around the world. California on Thursday issued a ‘shelter-in-place’ order to 40 million residents, while Italy’s coronavirus death toll has surpassed China’s known total fatalities.

Oil had rebounded early Friday on hopes of large-scale government purchases, and in response to a Wall Street Journal report that the U.S. government could intervene in the fight for market share between Russia and Saudi Arabia, which has led to increased production, just as the virus hits demand. But those gains faded in U.S. trading, leaving West Texs Intermediate down 3.3% at $24.40.

The gains build on a modest rally Thursday, after President Donald Trump’s administration proposed more fiscal help. Europe also got a boost as the Bank of England cut interest rates a second time and increased its bond-buying program, while the European Central Bank also announced a plan to buy government and private-sector bonds.

But markets are far from out of the woods, cautions Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp. The “nasty impact on corporate solvency will become more evident in the weeks ahead of when the demand shock filters through to the real economy,” he told clients.

