Stocks Gain on Positive Corporate News

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is up +0.42%, the Dow Jones Industrials Index ($DOWI) (DIA) is up +0.38%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is up +0.56%.

Stocks this morning are moderately higher, with the S&P 500 posting a 3-1/2 month high, the Dow Jones Industrials climbing to a 3-1/4 month high, and the Nasdaq 100 rallying to a 1-3/4 year high. Stocks are finding support today on some positive corporate news. HP Inc is up more than +4% after reporting Q4 adjusted operating margin above consensus. Also, chip stocks are climbing after UBS said AI “will remain a driver of growth in demand for semiconductors into 2025.” In addition, airline stocks are moving higher as today’s -4% plunge in crude oil prices lowers jet fuel costs and boosts their profit margins.

A slight easing of geopolitical risks in the Middle East is a positive factor for stocks after Hamas agreed to free 50 hostages from Gaza in return for a four-day ceasefire with Israel and the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners.

Crude oil prices are down more than -4% today after this weekend’s OPEC+ meeting was delayed until Nov 30 as talks ran into trouble amid Saudi dissatisfaction with other members’ oil production levels.

On the negative side for stocks, T-note yields increased after weekly jobless claims fell more than expected and after the University of Michigan U.S. Nov inflation expectations unexpectedly rose. Also, Deere & Co is down more than -6% after forecasting 2024 net income well below consensus, and Guess is down more than -10% after reporting weaker-than-expected Q3 EPS and cutting its full-year adjusted EPS forecast.

U.S. weekly initial unemployment claims fell -24,000 to a 5-week low of 209,000, showing a stronger labor market than expectations of 227,000. Weekly continuing claims unexpectedly fell -22,000 to 1.840 million, better than expectations of an increase to 1.875 million.

U.S. Oct capital goods new orders nondefense ex-aircraft, a proxy for capital spending, unexpectedly fell -0.1% m/m, weaker than expectations of +0.1% m/m.

The University of Michigan U.S. Nov consumer sentiment index was revised upward by +0.9 to 61.3, stronger than expectations of 61.0.

The University of Michigan U.S. Nov 1-year inflation expectations unexpected rose +0.1 to a 7-month high of 4.5%, above expectations of no change at 4.4%. Also, the Nov 5-10-year inflation expectations remained unchanged from Oct at 3.2%, stronger than expectations of a -0.1 point decline to 3.1%.

The markets are discounting a 0% chance for a +25 bp rate hike at the next FOMC meeting on Dec 12-13 FOMC and a 6% chance for that +25 bp rate hike at the following FOMC meeting on Jan 30-31, 2024. The markets are then discounting a +22% chance for a -25 bp rate cut at the March 19-20, 2024, FOMC meeting and a 63% chance for that same -25 bp rate cut at the Apr 30-May 1, 2024 FOMC meeting.

U.S. and European government bond yields today are mixed. The 10-year T-note yield rebounded from a 2-month low of 4.362% and is up +3.5 bp at 4.428%. The 10-year German bund yield is down -0.5 bp at 2.561%. The 10-year UK gilt yield is up +5.3 bp at 4.158%.

Overseas stock markets are mixed. The Euro Stoxx 50 is up +0.51%. China’s Shanghai Composite Index closed down -0.79%. Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index closed up +0.29%.

Today’s stock movers…

HP Inc (HPQ) is up more than +4% to lead gainers in the S&P 500 despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q4 revenue after reporting a Q4 adjusted operating margin of 9.00%, better than the consensus of 8.89%.

Chip stocks are climbing today after UBS said AI “will remain a driver of growth in demand for semiconductors into 2025.” As a result, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is up more than +3% to lead gainers in the Nasdaq 100. Also, Lam Research (LRCX), Marvell Technology (MRVL), Applied Materials (AMAT), On Semiconductor (ON), and Micron Technology (MU) are up more than +2%. In addition, Intel (INTC) is up more than +2% to lead gainers in the Dow Joines Industrials.

Airline stocks are rallying as today’s -4% plunge in crude oil prices lowers jet fuel costs and boosts company profits. United Airlines Holdings (UAL) is up more than +3%. Also, American Airlines Group (AAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) are up more than +2%. In addition, Southwest Airlines (LUV) and Alaska Air Group (ALK) are up more than +1%.

Amazon.com (AMZN) is up more than +2% after Adobe Analytics said U.S. consumers had spent $63.2 billion online in the first 20 days of the holiday shopping season, up +5% from last year and above the consensus of +4.8%.

Microsoft (MSFT) is up nearly +1% after Open AI said it would bring back Sam Altman and overhaul its board with new directors, a victory for Microsoft, which backed the company with a $10 billion stake.

GoDaddy (GDDY) is up more than +2% after RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to outperform from sector perform with a price target of $124.

Clorox (CLX) is up more than +1% after JPMorgan Chase upgraded the stock to neutral from underweight.

Deere & Co (DE) is down more than -6% to lead losers in the S&P 500 after forecasting 2024 net income of $7.75 billion-$8.25 billion, well below the consensus of $9.32 billion.

Autodesk (ADSK) is down more than -5% to lead losers in the Nasdaq 100 after forecasting 2024 adjusted EPS of $7.43-$7.49, the midpoint below the consensus of $7.47.

Nvidia (NVDA) is down more than -4% despite reporting stronger than expected Q3 revenue when it forecast Q4 revenue of $20 billion, plus or minus 2%, above the consensus of $17.9 billion, but below an even loftier whisper number of $21 billion.

Energy stocks and energy service providers are falling today, with the price of WTI crude down more than -4%. As a result, Baker Hughes (BKR), ConocoPhillips (COP), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Haliburton (HAL), Marathon Oil (MRO), Schlumberger (SLB), and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) are down more than -2%.

Guess (GES) is down more than -10% after reporting Q3 EPS of 49 cents, weaker than the consensus of 61 cents, and cutting its full-year adjusted EPS forecast to $2.67-$2.74 from a previous estimate of $2.88-$3.08.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) is down more than -9% after reporting Q3 net sales of $324.4 million, below the consensus of $325.5 million.

Nordstrom Inc (JWN) is down more than -6% after reporting Q3 total revenue of $3.32 billion, below the consensus of $3.42 billion.

APA Corp (APA) is down more than -3% after Citigroup downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.

Across the markets…

December 10-year T-notes (ZNZ23) this morning are down -7 ticks, and the 10-year T-note yield is up +3.5 bp at 4.428%. Dec T-note prices this morning gave up an early advance and are mildly lower. Stronger than expected U.S. economic news today is weighing on T-notes after weekly jobless claims fell more than expected and after the University of Michigan U.S. Nov inflation expectations unexpectedly rose. T-notes today initially moved higher after a plunge in crude prices pushed the 10-year breakeven inflation expectations rate down to a 2-1/4 month low of 2.236%.

The dollar index (DXY00) today is up by +0.56%. Stronger-than-expected U.S. economic news today is hawkish for Fed policy and supported moderate gains in the dollar. Also, higher T-note yields today are strengthening the dollar’s interest rate differentials.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) today is down by -0.41%. Strength in the dollar today has sparked selling in the euro. Also, comments today from ECB Vice President Guindos weighed on EUR/USD when he said investors may not be fully pricing the risk of a stronger hit to the Eurozone economy from higher interest rates.

The Eurozone Nov consumer confidence indicator rose +0.9 to -16.9, stronger than expectations of -17.8.

ECB Vice President Guindos said, "The outlook that markets are taking with respect to the evolution of the Eurozone economy, I would say, is a little bit sanguine and optimistic."

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) today is up by +0.90%. The yen today is under pressure from a stronger dollar. Also, rising T-note yields today are weighing on the yen. In addition, strength in stocks today has curbed the safe-haven demand for the yen.

December gold (GCZ3) today is down -5.8 (-0.29%), and Dec silver (SIZ23) is down -0.199 (-0.83%). Precious metals prices today are posting moderate losses due to a stronger dollar. Also, higher T-note yields today are bearish for precious metals. A decline in inflation expectations reduces demand for gold as an inflation hedge after the 10-year breakeven inflation rate today dropped to a 2-1/2 month low. In addition, today’s rally in stocks has reduced the safe-haven appeal of precious metals. Losses in precious metals were limited after today’s news that the University of Michigan’s U.S. Nov inflation expectations unexpectedly rose.

