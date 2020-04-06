Stocks Gain on Hope Virus Is Slowing

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is set to open a holiday-shortened week in the green as investors focus on the rate of growth of new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Stocks opened a shortened Easter week with strong gains as investors responded to potentially positive signs about the battle against the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. and Europe, welcoming figures showing that the rate of growth of new infections and fatalities may be slowing.

“With the spread of the virus appearing to slow down somewhat, at least in Europe and especially in Asia, risk appetite may improve slightly for the time being,” said Marc-André Fongern of Fongern Global Forex.

In the U.S., growth in new cases slowed to 8.2% from 12.3% over the weekend, and the fatality rate declined in both Italy and Spain, according to data compiled by Deutsche Bank.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1,050 points, or 5%, shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 had gained 4.8% and the Nasdaq Composite had risen 4.7%.

Overseas, stocks were up too. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 2.2%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index jumped 4.2%, while the STOXX Europe 600 index had risen 3.3%. The German DAX surged 5.2%, and big gains also were seen for the French CAC 40 and U.K. FTSE 100.

Stocks have been on a wild ride lately. The Dow fell 584 points, or 2.7%, last week after rallying 12.4% the week before—which followed multiple weeks of double-digit drops. The S&P 500 fell 2.1% last week after rallying 10.3% the week before. The same numbers for the Nasdaq are down 1.7% and up 9.1%.

The prices of U.S. Treasury bonds largely fell, lifting their yields. The yield on the 10-Year Treasury rose about 7 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 0.660%. The price of gold rose 2.4%, to $1,684.60 an ounce.

Travel stocks—hammered by the virus—soared on Monday. Cruise operator Carnival (ticker: CCL) stock was up 8% and Hilton Worldwide (HLT) shares jumped 8.5%.

U.S. airline shares were mixed: JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Alaska Air Group (ALK), and Southwest Airlines (LUV) stocks rose—while others including United Airlines Holdings (UAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) fell. The group was down about 61% year to date, on average, going into Monday.

Benchmark crude oil prices dropped almost 4% to start the week following reports that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia have pushed back a meeting to cut production until Thursday. Optimism about potential supply cuts sent the oil price rallying almost 32% last week.

Energy stocks were lower in response to the delay. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stock, for instance, was down 1%. Shares rallied 12% last week.

Oil-service stocks, however, were higher. Halliburton (HAL) shares were up 4% and Schlumberger (SLB) shares rose 6%, but they remain down more than 65% year to date even considering last week’s oil-price rally.

Analysts’ upgrades and downgrades were moving other shares.

American Airlines (AAL) stock was down 1% even after the oil-price decline, and despite dropping 6.7% Friday. Jet fuel—which closely tracks oil prices—is a big expense for airlines. J.P. Morgan cut its rating on the stock to the equivalent of Sell Monday. American has the most debt—relative to its size—of any major U.S. airline.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) shares were down 8.5% in Monday trading after Credit Suisse cut shares to the equivalent of Sell. The stock has soared on the need for videoconference software, with a gain of about 88% year to date as of Friday’s closing price.

Investors will get a little break from volatility on Friday. U.S. stock markets will be closed for the Easter holiday.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com and Steve Goldstein at steven.goldstein@wsj.com

