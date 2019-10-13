Stocks Gain Even As Wall Street Downplays Donald Trump Trade Deal With China

It looks like Asian markets didn’t the message about the trade deal not being a game changer, as South Korea’s Kospi Composite jumps at the start of trading and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures point to a higher open in the U.S.

The Kospi has gained 1.2%, and New Zealand’s NZX 50 has climbed 1.4%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have gained 63 points.

The deal that was announced on Friday by U.S. President Donald Trump doesn’t seem like much of deal, in part because it was only “phase one” of a longer-term agreement. JonesTrading’s Mike O’Rourke described the deal as simply the U.S. agreeing to forgo a tariff increase on Tuesday in exchange for China buying a more farm agreeing to buy more form products, though it was unclear over what period. “The country is nearly two years into this trade war and all that has been achieved is an increase in agricultural purchases,” O’Rourke writes. “The last thing the market wanted to hear is that there are multiple phases, and this will continue to drag on.”

His view isn’t much different than the one I expressed in the Trader column, or from other articles in Barron’s. And it also seems to be the consensus on the Street. The market reaction out of Asia tells a different story. Maybe it’s just catching up to the rise in the U.S. stocks on Friday, but for now we have to assume otherwise.

At least until U.S. stocks start trading.

