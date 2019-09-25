Stocks gain as investors look past impeachment risk

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 notched its biggest daily gain in two weeks on Wednesday as investors looked past Democrats' attempt to impeach President Donald Trump, while Nike shares jumped on upbeat quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 162.94 points, or 0.61%, to 26,970.71, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 18.24 points, or 0.61%, to 2,984.84 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 83.76 points, or 1.05%, to 8,077.38.

