Stocks Flip To Losses, Nvidia Defies Gravity, Bitcoin Pauses For A Breather: What's Driving Markets Tuesday?

Tuesday on Wall Street was marked by a subdued trend in major equity indices as investors remained cautious ahead of key inflation data scheduled for release on Thursday and the kick-off of the earnings season.

Among the major indices, the Nasdaq 100 outperformed with a slight 0.1% gain, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones experienced small declines of 0.2% and 0.6% respectively. The S&P 500, as tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSE:RSP), slipped 0.4%.

Small-cap stocks, represented by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM), retreated by 0.9%, partially offsetting Monday’s robust 1.9% surge.

Notable chipmakers continue to make headlines. Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) soared over 3% to a new record high, reaching $539 per share. Meanwhile, peer Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) gained 2.1%.

On Monday, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman shifted her previously hawkish stance, now viewing U.S. monetary policy as “sufficiently restrictive” and signaling openness to potential interest-rate cuts as inflation eases. Treasury yields remained steady, while the U.S. dollar saw some modest gains in the forex market.

In the world of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) experienced a slight decline of about 1%, just ahead of the eagerly anticipated SEC decision regarding the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Tuesday's Performance In US Major Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price Percentage (%) Nasdaq 100 16,660.01 0.1% S&P 500 4,752.98 -0.2% Dow Jones 37,467.67 -0.6% Russell 2000 194.68 -1.0%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) inched 0.2% lower to $473.55, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) fell 0.6% to $374.73 and the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) edged 0.1% higher to $405.38, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Sector-wise, tech was the only sector avoiding losses, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) up 0.1%. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) was the laggard, down 1.3%.

On an industry level, semiconductors sharply outperformed, with the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSE:SMH) up 3%. Stocks in the oil and gas downstream industries fell the most, with the VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSE:OIH) down 2.5%.

Tuesday's Stock Movers Shares of Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) experienced a significant rally, jumping almost 22% on Tuesday, following reports that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is approaching a deal worth $13 billion to acquire the networking equipment company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise fell 8%, reacting to the news. Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) fell 0.6%, after dropping as much as 8% on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:SRPT) saw a significant 11.7% increase in its stock price, continuing to gain traction following a nearly 6% surge on Monday, driven by the company’s strong preliminary results for both the fourth quarter and full-year 2023. Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) experienced a 7.9% decline in its stock value following the company’s announcement on Monday that it plans to reduce its workforce by 1,800 employees, constituting 25% of its total workforce.

Read now: Boeing Faces ‘Reputational Minefield’ After Midair Door Blowout: 4 Analysts On Collateral Damage From 737 MAX 9 Grounding

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.