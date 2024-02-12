Stocks Finished Mixed Ahead of Inflation Report`

Wall Street started the week with mixed results today, ahead of highly anticipated inflation data tomorrow. First, the good: the Dow added triple digits for its 12th record close of 2024. The not-so-good: the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both gave back sizable gains to finish lower, although the former did settle above the psychologically-significant 5,000 level. Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) came back to life with its highest close since Jan. 31.

M&A buzz sends oil and gas stock higher.

Bullish signal sounding for cloud services stock.

MSFT claims the market cap title; RIVN's bear note; and RKLB's upgrade.

There were no earnings of note today.

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Blockbuster Week

Following last week's surge, oil futures turned in a modest win Monday. March-dated West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) added 8 cents, or 0.1%, to finish at $76.92 per barrel, the sixth-straight winning session.

Gold prices fell today, as investors awaited this week's inflation data. April-dated gold lost $5.70, or 0.3%, to settle at $2,033 for the session.

