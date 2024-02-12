News & Insights

Stocks Finished Mixed Ahead of Inflation Report`

February 12, 2024 — 04:28 pm EST

Wall Street started the week with mixed results today, ahead of highly anticipated inflation data tomorrow. First, the good: the Dow added triple digits for its 12th record close of 2024. The not-so-good: the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both gave back sizable gains to finish lower, although the former did settle above the psychologically-significant 5,000 level. Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) came back to life with its highest close since Jan. 31. 

5 Things to Know Today

    1. According to the Treasury Department, the U.S. federal budget deficit narrowed to $22 billion last month. (MarketWatch)
    2. Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the $50,000 level today, earlier rising to $50,334 -- its highest level in more than two years. (CNBC)
    3. Microsoft regains market cap title.
    4. Analyst optimism unwinding on EV stock.
    5. Behind Rocket Lab USA stock's bull note.

    There were no earnings of note today.

    Oil Prices Inch Higher After Blockbuster Week

    Following last week's surge, oil futures turned in a modest win Monday. March-dated West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) added 8 cents, or 0.1%, to finish at $76.92 per barrel, the sixth-straight winning session.

    Gold prices fell today, as investors awaited this week's inflation data.  April-dated gold lost $5.70, or 0.3%, to settle at $2,033 for the session.

