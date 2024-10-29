Stocks Finish Mixed; Nasdaq Nabs Record High

After struggling for direction most of the day, stocks finished mixed, with the Dow failing to claw its way back above breakeven. The S&P 500 eked out a comfortable gain, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq enjoyed a triple-digit pop, record high, and fourth-straight daily win as Big Tech geared up for earnings. Alphabet (GOOGL), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Snap (SNAP) are among those slated to report after the close.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Another homebuilding name making headlines.

making headlines. Nuclear stocks ready to boost AI.

ready to boost AI. Plus, fintech sector shakes up; Ford stock falls; and betting stock ripe for a bounce.

5 Things to Know Today

September jobs data suffered its steepest drop since early 2021, to 7.44 million from a negatively adjusted 7.86 million in the month prior. (Bloomberg) The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for October saw its highest monthly surge since March 2021, rising to 138. (CNBC) 2 stocks shaking up the fintech sector. Ford Motor stock falters on forecast. DraftKings stock looks ready to bounce.

Oil Recovering From Steep Losses

Oil was in recovery mode today, after suffering steep losses after Israel's attack on Iran. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 17 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $67.21 per barrel for the session.

With the quickly approaching U.S. election and buzz surrounding the next interest rate cut, gold surged to a record high this afternoon. Gold for December delivery is up 0.9% at $2,779.50 at last check.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.