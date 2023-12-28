News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Stocks Finish Mixed; Dow Hits Record High

December 28, 2023 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Stocks finished mixed in the penultimate trading day of the year, as investors unpacked this morning's home sales and jobless claims data. The Dow added 53 points to close at a record high, while the S&P 500 finished flat -- still just points below all-time highs. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq snapped a four-day win streak, though all three major benchmarks are still well on their way to monthly and yearly highs. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Why 3 China-based stocks moved higher today. 
  • Altice's Portuguese unit attracting potential buyer
  • Plus, PENN's C-suite buzz; NYT sues OpenAI; and what's scheduled for the start of 2024.

Summary 1228

NYSE Nasdaq 1228

5 Things to Know Today

    1. Amazon's Prime Video will start showing ads tomorrow, unless users pay more to sidestep them. (Marketwatch)
    2. In its latest quality issue, Boeing (BA) is calling for inspections of its bestselling jetliner, the 737 Max. (CNBC)
    3. Hedge fund calls Penn Entertainment stock "significantly undervalued."
    4. The New York Times sues artificial intelligence (AI) names on copyright infringement.
    5. Next year kicks off with plenty of economic data

    There were no earnings of note today.      

    UVOL 1228

    Gold Prices Dip from Highs

    Oil prices moved lower today, as worries over shipping disruptions in the Red Sea finally faded. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for February delivery fell $2.34, or 3.2%, to finish at $71.77 a barrel. 

    Gold prices extended last session's three-week highs today before settling lower, as the market bets on rate cuts next year.  February-dated gold futures dropped $9.60, or 0.46%, to settle at $2,083.50 per ounce. 

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Markets
    Schaeffer
    Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
    More articles by this source ->

    Stocks mentioned

    SPX
    DJIA

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.