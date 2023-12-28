Stocks Finish Mixed; Dow Hits Record High

Stocks finished mixed in the penultimate trading day of the year, as investors unpacked this morning's home sales and jobless claims data. The Dow added 53 points to close at a record high, while the S&P 500 finished flat -- still just points below all-time highs. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq snapped a four-day win streak, though all three major benchmarks are still well on their way to monthly and yearly highs.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Why 3 China-based stocks moved higher today.

moved higher today. Altice's Portuguese unit attracting potential buyer .

. Plus, PENN's C-suite buzz; NYT sues OpenAI; and what's scheduled for the start of 2024.

5 Things to Know Today

There were no earnings of note today.

Gold Prices Dip from Highs

Oil prices moved lower today, as worries over shipping disruptions in the Red Sea finally faded. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for February delivery fell $2.34, or 3.2%, to finish at $71.77 a barrel.

Gold prices extended last session's three-week highs today before settling lower, as the market bets on rate cuts next year. February-dated gold futures dropped $9.60, or 0.46%, to settle at $2,083.50 per ounce.

