Stocks Finish Mixed; Dow Hits Record High

Stocks finished mixed in the penultimate trading day of the year, as investors unpacked this morning's home sales and jobless claims data. The Dow added 53 points to close at a record high, while the S&P 500 finished flat -- still just points below all-time highs. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq snapped a four-day win streak, though all three major benchmarks are still well on their way to monthly and yearly highs.
Continue reading for more on today's market, including:
- Why 3 China-based stocks moved higher today.
- Altice's Portuguese unit attracting potential buyer.
- Plus, PENN's C-suite buzz; NYT sues OpenAI; and what's scheduled for the start of 2024.
5 Things to Know Today
- Amazon's Prime Video will start showing ads tomorrow, unless users pay more to sidestep them. (Marketwatch)
- In its latest quality issue, Boeing (BA) is calling for inspections of its bestselling jetliner, the 737 Max. (CNBC)
- Hedge fund calls Penn Entertainment stock "significantly undervalued."
- The New York Times sues artificial intelligence (AI) names on copyright infringement.
- Next year kicks off with plenty of economic data.
There were no earnings of note today.
Gold Prices Dip from Highs
Oil prices moved lower today, as worries over shipping disruptions in the Red Sea finally faded. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for February delivery fell $2.34, or 3.2%, to finish at $71.77 a barrel.
Gold prices extended last session's three-week highs today before settling lower, as the market bets on rate cuts next year. February-dated gold futures dropped $9.60, or 0.46%, to settle at $2,083.50 per ounce.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.