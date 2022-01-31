Stocks Finish January Strong as Tech Sector Rallies

Wall Street finished January with a flourish, wrapping up a volatile month on a high note. The Dow added 406 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored wins as well, thanks to a resurgent tech sector. Nevertheless, all three indexes ended the month with steep losses, the latter two's worst month since March 2020. Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) logged its third-straight loss but finished higher for January.

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 35,131.86) climbed 406.39 points, or 1.2% for the day. Boeing (BA) led the gainers today with a 5% pop, and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) paced the laggards with a 1,4% drop. For the month, the Dow shed 3.3%.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,515.55) moved 83.7 points higher, or 1.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 14,239.88) tacked on 469.31 points, or 3.4%, for today's session. For the month, the indexes lost 5.3% and 9%, respectively.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 27.66) shed 2.8 points, or 9.3% for the day, and 4% for the week.

5 Things To Know Today

There are no earnings of note to report today.

Oil Scores Massive January Win

Oil scored a big win today and for January. March-dated oil added $1.33, or 1.5%, to settle at $88.15 per barrel. For the month, black gold soared 17%, fueled by the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Gold futures rose today, but logged a loss for the month. April-dated gold added $9.80, or 0.6%, to close at $1,796.40 per ounce. For the month, the safe-haven asset finished 1.8% lower.

