Stocks Finish January Strong as Tech Sector Rallies

Wall Street finished January with a flourish, wrapping up a volatile month on a high note. The Dow added 406 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored wins as well, thanks to a resurgent tech sector. Nevertheless, all three indexes ended the month with steep losses, the latter two's worst month since March 2020. Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) logged its third-straight loss but finished higher for January.

  Plus, Spotify stock soars; a podcast on options volume; and a big upgrade for ALGN.

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 35,131.86) climbed 406.39 points, or 1.2% for the day. Boeing (BA) led the gainers today with a 5% pop, and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) paced the laggards with a 1,4% drop. For the month, the Dow shed 3.3%.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,515.55) moved 83.7 points higher, or 1.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 14,239.88) tacked on 469.31 points, or 3.4%, for today's session. For the month, the indexes lost 5.3% and 9%, respectively.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 27.66) shed 2.8 points, or 9.3% for the day, and 4% for the week.

5 Things To Know Today

  1. Cryptocurrencies might have lost their luster, but one exchange's valuation keeps growing. (CNBC)
  2. Tensions between Russia and Europe are still bubbling. (Reuters)
  3. What the Joe Rogan drama meant for Spotify stock.
  4. Our latest podcast dives into options volume.
  5. Why today's upgrade was so notable for Align Technology stock.

Oil Scores Massive January Win

Oil scored a big win today and for January. March-dated oil added $1.33, or 1.5%, to settle at $88.15 per barrel. For the month, black gold soared 17%, fueled by the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Gold futures rose today, but logged a loss for the month. April-dated gold added $9.80, or 0.6%, to close at $1,796.40 per ounce. For the month, the safe-haven asset finished 1.8% lower.

