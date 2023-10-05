News & Insights

SPX

Stocks Finish Flat Ahead of Key Jobs Report

October 05, 2023 — 04:26 pm EDT

Wall Street finished Thursday slightly lower, as cautious investors awaited tomorrow's key nonfarm payrolls report. Today's jobs data pushed Treasury yields higher, though the 10-year note remained below its 2007-level highs. For the session, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all closed just below breakeven, with the three benchmarks briefly trading in the black later in the day before ultimately paring those marginal gains.

Closing Indexes Summary Oct 5

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats Oct 5

  1. The Biden administration announced plans to waive multiple federal laws to speed up the construction of the southern border wall, marking a major policy shift for the president. (CNBC)
  2. A U.S. government shutdown could result in the loss of the country's coveted AAA credit ratings. (MarketWatch)
Corporate Earnings Oct 5

Unusual Options Activity Oct 5

Gold Official Reaches "Death Cross"

Oil futures stepped back Thursday, marking another settlement near their lowest level since the end of August.  Crude for November delivery lost $1.91, or 2.3%, to settle at $82.31 per barrel.

Gold prices officially reached a so-called "death cross" today, signaling struggles for the precious metal for the rest of 2023. December-dated gold lost $3, or 0.2%, to close at $1,831.80 an ounce on the day.

