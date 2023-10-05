Stocks Finish Flat Ahead of Key Jobs Report

Wall Street finished Thursday slightly lower, as cautious investors awaited tomorrow's key nonfarm payrolls report. Today's jobs data pushed Treasury yields higher, though the 10-year note remained below its 2007-level highs. For the session, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all closed just below breakeven, with the three benchmarks briefly trading in the black later in the day before ultimately paring those marginal gains.

Signal says buy the dip on Yeti stock .

. 3 oil stocks in focus as crude prices fall.

in focus as crude prices fall. Plus, Clorox stock dips; October's worst stocks; and beverage giant's earnings.

5 Things to Know Today

The Biden administration announced plans to waive multiple federal laws to speed up the construction of the southern border wall, marking a major policy shift for the president. (CNBC) A U.S. government shutdown could result in the loss of the country's coveted AAA credit ratings. (MarketWatch) Why Clorox stock was downgraded today. Avoid this semiconductor stock in October. Strong beer demand couldn't help Constellation Brands.

Gold Official Reaches "Death Cross"

Oil futures stepped back Thursday, marking another settlement near their lowest level since the end of August. Crude for November delivery lost $1.91, or 2.3%, to settle at $82.31 per barrel.

Gold prices officially reached a so-called "death cross" today, signaling struggles for the precious metal for the rest of 2023. December-dated gold lost $3, or 0.2%, to close at $1,831.80 an ounce on the day.

