Stocks Finish Flat After Mixed Day of Trading

The Dow erased its midday losses to close up just 3 points, while the S&P 500 inched lower just before the bell, and the Nasdaq posted a double-digit loss. Earnings season is in full swing, as investors await reports from several tech giants after the close. Meanwhile, there was plenty of economic data to sift through as well. Home prices in February had their biggest jump since 2006, with the Case-Shiller home price index for February showing a 12% year-over-year rise and a 1.2% gain since January. Furthermore, consumer confidence hit a 14-month high in April.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Behind this fast food giant's fresh record high .

. LYFT attracts analyst attention after sale of self-driving unit .

. Plus, LMT's stellar fundamentals; DKNG upgraded after breather; and the airliner facing pressure on the charts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 33,984.93) rose 3.4 points, or 0.01%. Chevron (CVX) topped the list of blue chips with a 1.2% gain, while 3M (MMM) landed at the bottom after dropping 2.6%.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,186.72) fell 0.9 point, or 0.02%, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 14,090.22) lost 48.6 points or 0.3%.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 17.56) lost 0.08 point, or 0.5% for the day.

Non-advertising revenue has been a focus of Facebook (FB) over this past year. Take a look at what has been more fully developed. (Marketwatch) According to this CNBC Fed survey, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is favorited to be re-nominated for a second term. (Marketwatch) A look at Lockheed Martin stock's recent pullback. Analyst bets on this gambling name to push higher. Airliner brushes off better-than-expected earnings.

Oil Rises After OPEC+ Meeting

Oil prices ended at a one-week high today, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to keep gradually increasing supply over the next few months. June-dated crude rose $1.03, or 1.7%, to settle at $62.94 a barrel.

Gold futures ended lower today, as investors closely awaiting Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due out tomorrow. June-dated gold dropped $1.30, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,778.80 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.