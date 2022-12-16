Stocks Finish Another Week Deep in the Red

Stocks finished lower for the day and week on quadruple witching Friday. The Dow finished the day down 281 points, its third-straight daily loss and second-straight weekly loss. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also finished lower, although all three major indexes pared much steeper gains in the final hour of trading, with the blue-chip index once off by over 500 points at its session lows. Case in point, Wall Street's "fear gauge" -- the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) -- reversed course by the end of the day to drop lower for the day and week as well.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 32,290.46) lost 1.7% for the week, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,852.36) and Nasdaq Composite Index (IXIC - 10,705.41) posted weekly losses of 2.1% and 2.7%, respectively.
The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 22.62) lost 0.9% for the week.
5 Things to Know Today
- Goldman Sachs is reportedly laying off thousands of employees, though the number of employees will still be higher than before the pandemic. (MarketWatch)
- Elon Musk is receiving backlash internationally, after suspending no fewer than five journalists from Twitter. (Reuters)
Oil Rises Nearly 5% for the Week
Oil prices fell for the second day, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for January delivery dropping $1.82, or 2.4%, to settle at $74.29 a barrel. For the week, however, the commodity added 4.6%.
Gold prices rose for the day to finish up a volatile week. February-dated gold added $12.40, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,800.20 per ounce, though the front-month contract still fell 0.6% for the week.
