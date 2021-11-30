Stocks Fall on Powell Comments; VIX Snags Best Month Since 2020

Markets in the U.S. stumbled on Tuesday, following comments from Moderna's (MRNA) CEO regarding the efficacy of vaccines against the new omicron variant of Covid-19. Things kicked into high gear, however, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank should consider reducing the pace of monthly bond buys more quickly than previously announced. As a result, the Dow took a 652-point haircut, while the S&P 500 finished deep in the red as well. And though the Nasdaq also closed lower, it was the only benchmark to walk away with a monthly win. Elsewhere, the CBOE Market Volatility Index (VIX), or Wall Street's "fear gauge," spiked, regaining most of yesterday's losses and locking in its best monthly performance since February 2020.

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 34,483.72) shed 652.2 points or 1.9% today, and 3.7% for the month. Apple (AAPL) was one of two Dow winners today, adding 3.2%, while Salesforce.com (CRM) bottomed out the long list of laggards with a 4% fall.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,567.00) lost 88.3 points, or 1.9% for the day, and 0.8% in November. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 15,537.69) fell 245.1, or 1.6% today, but rose 0.3% this month.

Lastly, the CBOE Market Volatility Index (VIX - 27.19) added 4.2 points, or 18.4% for the day, and 67.1% in November.

Rich Cordray, the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is in discussion to be nominated as the Federal Reserve's top banking regulator. (CNBC) The European Union (EU) could potentially approve vaccines to target the omicron variant in three to four months. (Reuters) Cosmetic stock pulls back ahead of earnings. Why this analyst went bearish on Dollar Tree stock. TGTX nearly halved following an FDA update.

Oil Nabs Worst Month Since Beginning of Pandemic

Oil prices took a dive today, after comments from Moderna's CEO about the efficacy of current vaccines on the omicron variant dwindled investors' hopes about black gold's demand outlook. In response, the front-month January-dated crude shed 5.4%, or $3.77 to close at $66.18. For the month, crude lost almost 21%, its worst monthly performance since March 2020.

Gold prices fell as well, following Powell's comments about the possibility of the Fed speeding up tapering its monthly asset purchasing. As a result, the now most active, February-dated contract for gold fell $8.70 or 0.5% to close at $1,776.50, and 0.4% this month.

