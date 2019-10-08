Stocks Fall on Fading Hopes for Trade Deal

NASDAQ Composite -1.34% Dow -1.17% S&P 500 -1.34% Russell 2000 -1.75%

NASDAQ Advancers: 395 Decliners: 1929

WTI Crude: -1.0% Gold +0.3% 10yr Treasury 1.5204%

Market Volume (First Hour): +31.8%

Market Movers

Producer Price Index fell to -0.3% from +0.1% in August

Producer prices y/y comes in at 1.4%, down from August's 1.8%

NFIB Small Business Optimism falls to 101.8 from 103.1 in August

Steve’s Commentary

With high-level trade talks between the US and China set for this week, one would hope for a little optimism. Instead it seems both sides are backing away, and with that the market is a sea of red this morning. The four major indices are down over 1% each and near session lows with the Russell 2000 off the most, about 1.7%. This follows modest declines yesterday on the lowest volume since August 21st. The South China Morning Post is dialing back expectations for the trade talks and noted the Chinese delegation is cutting its visit short by a day. There are other reports that the Chinese delegation wants to limit the scope of the talks to exclude intellectual property, industrial reform and subsidies. In other words, China is seeking a smaller-scale deal while Trump continues to say he wants a big agreement.

Also, recall reports from a few weeks ago that the Trump administration might seek to restrict holdings of Chinese stock in pension funds and other investment vehicles, but that was quickly refuted. Today, it is back as the top story on Bloomberg although it now seems more limited to federal pensions. Also this morning, the Commerce Department added eight firms to an export blacklist that prohibits American firms from doing business with them unless they have U.S. government permission to do so. China quickly announced that it plans to retaliate. No doubt some of this amounts to saber rattling ahead of the talks, but it still sets a negative tone and that is what we are dealing with in the market.

Producer Prices fell 0.3% in September, missing estimates of +0.1% and down from August’s +0.1%. Excluding food & energy the index also fell 0.3%, missing estimates, and excluding food, energy and trade, the indexed missed yet again with a 0.0% print. Annualized data is similar with prices rising 1.4% y/y, missing the 1.8% expected and down From August. Overall the data represents the biggest monthly decline in over four years and is a sign that inflation pressure is subsiding, not what one would expect in a growing economy. The only other item on today’s economic calendar is NFIB Small Business Optimism, which declined from 103.1 to 101.8 in September. Elsewhere German industrial production rose in August, up 0.3% compared to expectations for a 0.1% decline. In China, Caixin Services PMI fell to a seven month low and Golden Week consumer spending slowed from last year.

Looking at the various sectors, all are in the red with Financials, Healthcare, Industrials, Technology, Materials and Communications each down by 1% or more. Consumer Staples are off the least, down 0.6%, and safety sectors REITs and Utilities are off 0.7% and 0.8% respectively. Over in commodities, crude oil continues sliding lower with WTI off 0.7%. WTI has only traded higher on eight occasions since September 1st. Brent crude is off 0.4% and it has only been positive on ten occasions since the beginning of September. Gold is trading 0.5% higher and reverses yesterday’s decline. Given lower equities, it comes as no surprise that bonds are trading higher, depressing yields across the spectrum. The spread between the 2yr/10yr treasuries stands at 0.0841, much tighter that that week.

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

Equities are broadly lower as the trade war with China takes on a new direction which in trader jargon is “going the wrong way.” Senior Chinese officials have narrowed the scope of trade topics open for negotiation and thus removing the possibility for a broad deal with meaningful structural reforms. The U.S. has blacklisted a handful of Chinese companies citing human rights violations and China has already signaled it will respond in kind. The Trump administration is discussing potential restrictions on U.S. investment flows into China. Finally, China state television says it will halt the airing and streaming of NBA preseason basketball games. All of this ahead of Thursday’s senior level meetings between trade officials from both countries. Things reportedly are not much better across the pond in Europe as discussions between the U.K.’s Johnson and Germany’s Merkel are making little headway.

Economic data continues to come in mixed. The recent positives have largely surrounded housing which is benefitting from the year long decline in rates, however last week’s manufacturing and service PMI’s, leading indicators, were disappointments. Inflation data has been soft as well. Most recently today’s core PPI was down MoM and the +2% YoY print fell short of expectations of 2.3%. CPI data is due out on Thursday.

We still have three weeks to go before the next FOMC but judging by the mixed data, geopolitical risks in Asia and Europe going the wrong way, oil at risk of breaking technical support, the majority of the curve deeply inverted, and declining market measures of inflation, the Fed is all but locked in to a third rate cut in as many meetings. Bloomberg’s WIRP function reflects an 81% probability for a third cut later this month, and a 52% probability for a fourth rate cut in December, the latter would surpass Powell’s July characterization for a mid-cycle adjustment.

10YR UST breakevens made a three year low last week, 1.47%, and are just 1bp above that now. Key support at ~1.64% was breached back in August which turned into resistance on the relief rally in September. On a weekly closing the 1.45% level was support for MOST of 2015 and 2016 and thus is key support today.

