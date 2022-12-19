Stocks Fall for Fourth-Straight Day

In what seems like a pattern this month, stocks reversed their modest gains from the morning to finish lower. The Dow finished 162 points lower, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished deep in the red as well, with all three benchmarks securing their fourth-straight losses. Yet again though, Wall Street's "fear gauge" -- the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) -- fell lower, logging its second-straight drop.

Options bears eye CarMax stock ahead of earnings.

ahead of earnings. Pharmaceutical stock soars on trial data.

soars on trial data. Plus, WMG's bull notes; MESA switches airlines; and TSLA's Twitter troubles.

5 Things to Know Today

Ukraine was the subject of a drone attack by Russia on Monday, in what was described as one of the "biggest assaults on Kyiv" since the war started. (MarketWatch) Epic Games, the creator of "Fortnite," will pay $520 million to settle allegations of privacy violations. (Reuters) Analysts praise Warner Music Group stock. The penny stock surging after airline switch. TSLA is in the spotlight amid the latest Twitter drama.

There were no earnings of note today.

Oil Prices Continue Rise

Oil prices rose following last week's nearly 5% gain. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for January delivery added $1.18, or 1.6%, to settle at $75.47 a barrel.

Fresh off a weekly loss, gold prices finished lower for the day. February-dated gold fell $2.50, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,787.70 per ounce.

