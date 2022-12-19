Stocks Fall for Fourth-Straight Day

In what seems like a pattern this month, stocks reversed their modest gains from the morning to finish lower. The Dow finished 162 points lower, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished deep in the red as well, with all three benchmarks securing their fourth-straight losses. Yet again though, Wall Street's "fear gauge" -- the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) -- fell lower, logging its second-straight drop.
5 Things to Know Today
- Ukraine was the subject of a drone attack by Russia on Monday, in what was described as one of the "biggest assaults on Kyiv" since the war started. (MarketWatch)
- Epic Games, the creator of "Fortnite," will pay $520 million to settle allegations of privacy violations. (Reuters)
There were no earnings of note today.
Oil Prices Continue Rise
Oil prices rose following last week's nearly 5% gain. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for January delivery added $1.18, or 1.6%, to settle at $75.47 a barrel.
Fresh off a weekly loss, gold prices finished lower for the day. February-dated gold fell $2.50, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,787.70 per ounce.
