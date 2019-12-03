US Markets

Stocks fall as trade hopes wane

Chuck Mikolajczak Reuters
U.S. stocks suffered their third consecutive sell-off on Tuesday after commentary from President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross threw cold water over hopes of a possible near-term respite from the market-bruising U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 279.56 points, or 1.01%, to 27,503.48, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 20.61 points, or 0.66%, to 3,093.26 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 47.34 points, or 0.55%, to 8,520.64.

