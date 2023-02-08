Stocks Fall as Negative Earnings Guidance Ramp Up

Wall Street took a step back Wednesday, as investors questioned 2023's profit outlook. In the first quarter of the year, 42 firms listed on the S&P 500 Index have provided negative guidance, while eight have gone positive -- a higher-than-normal share of negative expectations based on the historical average. In response, the Dow and Nasdaq both shed triple digits, while the S&P 500 also settled in the red.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil, Gold Log Third-Straight Win

Oil prices closed up shop with a third-straight win, as investors continued to bet on higher energy demand. As a result, March-dated crude added $1.33, or 1.7%, to settle at $78.47 per barrel.

Gold prices moved higher for the third-straight session, too, as traders continued to ponder Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's recent remarks. April-dated gold tacked on $5.90, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,890.70 per ounce.

