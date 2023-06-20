News & Insights

Stocks Fall as Investors Await More Fed Activity

June 20, 2023 — 04:28 pm EDT

Wall Street kicked off a Fed-heavy week by settling lower. Homebuilding stocks managed to outperform today, after May's housing starts beat expectations; however, lagging energy stocks and blue-chip index components weighed on sentiment. In response, the Dow turned in a triple-digit drop, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished with more modest losses. 

Closing Indexes Summary June 20

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats June 20

Oil, Gold Turn in Losses to Start the Week

July-dated crude lost $1.28, or 1.8%, to close at $70.50 per barrel on the day, after China, the world's second-largest crude importer, cut interest rates.

A stronger U.S. dollar as well as U.S. May housing starts and building permits data pressured bullion lower Tuesday. For the session, August-dated gold shed $23.50, or 1.2%, to close at $1,947.70 an ounce.

