Stocks Fall as Economic Data Is Worse Than Feared

All three major U.S. stock indexes are under pressure from a combination of downbeat earnings reports, low prices for oil, and grim news on retail sales.

After a surge in optimism on Tuesday, stocks retreated Wednesday as investors reconsidered the damage the coronavirus pandemic is doing to the global economy and weighed up the latest corporate profit reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 445 points, or 1.9%—off its worst levels of the day on Wednesday. The S&P 500 index fell 2.2% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.4%. The indexes rose about 2%, 3%, and 4%, respectively, on Tuesday.

A pair of economic indicators underlined the impact that social-distancing measures are having on businesses. U.S. retail sales fell 8.7% in March from February, according to the Commerce Department. And the New York Federal Reserve’s Empire State manufacturing index fell to minus 78.2 in April, while economists had expected a result of minus 32.5. Figures below zero indicate deteriorating conditions.

Another round of bank earnings releases followed reports from JPMorgan Chase (ticker: JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) on Tuesday. The overarching theme was consistent: Banks are setting aside large reserves to cover future loan losses, and sounding a cautious tone about the rest of 2020.

That pessimism hit the rest of the market on Wednesday. If banks tighten their lending standards and are stingier in extending credit, it could dampen the rebound in business activity once the economy begins to reopen.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) stock ticked up 0.2% at the close, reversing earlier losses, while shares of Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), and U.S. Bancorp (USB) all fell by at least 5%.

Stock indexes fell overseas as well: The Stoxx Europe 600 index broke a five-session win streak with a loss of 3.2%. The German DAX closed down 3.9%, the French CAC 40 fell 3.8%, and the FTSE 100 index dropped 3.3%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed down 0.5%, China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.6%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.2%.

Given the various pandemic-related troubles, recent gains for equity markets could mark the calm before the storm, Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, told clients in a note.

“Investors could close their positions and run to safety in the blink of an eye,” she said. “This explains why safe-haven assets are curiously bid despite solid gains across global equities.”

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note dropped 11 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point to 0.638%, as the price of the securities rose. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY)—which measures the greenback against a basket of other currencies—gained 0.7%. Gold bucked the trend among haven assets: Its price slipped 1.3%, to $1,745.40 an ounce.

Weak energy prices were also contributing to the downbeat tone after the International Energy Agency warned of a record fall in oil demand this year due to the virus. U.S. oil prices rose 1.2% to close just over $20 a barrel, following a plunge of 10.3% on Tuesday.

That weighed on shares of many energy companies on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stock, for instance, dropped 8.7%. Stock in the diversified energy giant Exxon Mobil (XOM) fell 4.6%.

Several stocks moved on earnings and other news.

The managed-care giant UnitedHealth (UNH) reported higher earnings per share than expected, and maintained its forecast for a full-year profit of about $16.40 a share despite the viral outbreak. UnitedHealth shares went up 4.1% in Wednesday trading.

Airline stocks had a mixed day in response to news Tuesday evening that the carriers have struck a deal with the U.S. government for aid to help them through the coronavirus crisis. American Airlines (AAL) and United Airlines Holdings (UAL) shares gained 2.9% and 3.1%, respectively, while Delta Air Lines (DAL) stock slipped 0.8% and Southwest Airlines (LUV) stock fell 5.6%. Stock in Boeing (BA)—the aircraft maker—rose 3.5%.

Finally, Tesla (TSLA) shares continued to trade in what appears to be their own universe. The stock gained another 2.8% in Wednesday trading, having rallied 24% for the week and 70% year to date.

Write to Nicholas Jasinski at Nicholas.Jasinski@barrons.com and Al Root at Allen.Root@dowjones.com

