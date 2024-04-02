Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Climb on Strong US Economic News

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) this morning is down -1.06%, the Dow Jones Industrials Index ($DOWI) (DIA) is down -1.08%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is down -1.51%.

Stock indexes this morning are moderately lower, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrials, and Nasdaq 100 falling to 1-1/2 week lows. Higher bond yields are undercutting stocks as the 10-year T-note yield climbed to a 4-month high today on negative carryover from Monday when the US Mar ISM manufacturing index expanded by the most in 1-1/2 years, dampening the outlook for Fed rate cuts. Stocks maintained moderate losses after today’s US economic news showed Feb JOLTS job openings and Feb factory orders rose more than expected, a hawkish factor for Fed policy.

US Feb JOLTS job openings unexpectedly rose +8,000 to 8.756 million, showing a stronger labor market than expectations of a decline to 8.730 million.

US Feb factory orders rose +1.4% m/m, stronger than expectations of +1.0% m/m.

The markets are discounting the chances for a -25 bp rate cut at 7% for the next FOMC meeting on April 30-May 1 and 64% for the following meeting on June 11-12.

Bitcoin (^BTCUSD) is down more than -5% today at a 1-week low, weighed down by slumping demand for Bitcoin ETFs and stronger-than-expected US economic news that has pushed back the outlook for Fed interest rate cuts. According to Bloomberg data, investors pulled a net $86 million from the batch of 10 spot-Bitcoin ETFs on Monday.

Overseas stock markets today are mixed. The Euro Stoxx 50 fell back from a 23-year high and is down -0.70%. China's Shanghai Composite closed down -0.08%. Japan's Nikkei Stock Index closed up +0.09%.

Interest Rates

June 10-year T-notes (ZNM24) this morning are down -7 ticks. The 10-year T-note yield is up +6.2 bp at 4.371%. June T-note prices today dropped to a 2-week nearest-futures low, and the 10-year T-note yield climbed to a 4-month high of 4.403%. T-notes are weighed down by today’s stronger-than-expected US economic news on Feb JOLTS job openings and Feb factory orders, adding to Monday’s stronger-than-expected news on Mar ISM manufacturing, hawkish factors for Fed policy that may delay the start of Fed rate cuts. Also, an increase in inflation expectations is undercutting T-note prices as today's 10-year breakeven inflation rate rose to a 1-1/2 week high of 2.372%.

European government bond yields today are moving higher. The 10-year German bund yield rose to a 1-1/2 week high of 2.435% and is up +11.4 bp at 2.412%. The 10-year UK gilt yield rose to a 2-week high of 4.105% and is up +14.6 bp at 4.078%.

The Eurozone Mar S&P manufacturing PMI was revised upward by +0.4 to 46.1 from the previously reported 45.7.

ECB Feb 1-year inflation expectations eased to 3.1% from 3.3% in Jan, the lowest in 2 years. Feb 3-year inflation expectations were unchanged at 2.5% from Jan, stronger than expectations of a decline to 2.4%.

German Mar CPI (EU harmonized) rose +0.6% m/m and +2.3% y/y, weaker than expectations of +0.7% m/m and +2.4% y/y.

US Stock Movers

Health insurance stocks are under pressure today after US regulators didn’t boost payments for private Medicare plans like the industry expected. As a result, Humana (HUM), the most exposed to Medicare among large insurance companies, is down more than -13% to lead losers in the S&P 500. Also, CVS Health (CVS) is down more than -8%, and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is down more than -6% to lead losers in the Dow Jones Industrials. In addition, Centene (CNC) and Molina Healthcare (MOH) are down more than -5%, and Elevance Health (ELV) is down more than -3%.

Tesla (TSLA) is down more than -6% to lead losers in the Nasdaq 100 after reporting Q1 vehicle deliveries of 386,810, well below the consensus of 449,080.

PVH Corp (PVH) is down more than -22% after forecasting 2025 revenue will fall -6% to -7% compared with a +2% increase last year.

Verve Therapeutics (VERV) is down more than -36% after it cited safety concerns for pausing enrollment in a study of its gene-editing treatment for people with high cholesterol.

Autodesk (ADSK) is down more than -3% after it filed to delay its 10-K annual report, citing an internal investigation on the company’s free cash flow and adjusted operating margin practices.

Homebuilding stocks are falling today after the 10-year T-note yield rose to a 4-month high, a bearish factor for housing demand. As a result, Lennar (LEN), PulteGroup (PHM), DR Horton (DHI), and Toll Brothers (TOL) are down more than -4%.

Cryptocurrency-linked companies are retreating today, with the price of Bitcoin down more than -5% at a 1-week low. As a result, Coinbase Global (COIN), MicroStrategy (MSTR), Marathon Digital (MARA), and Riot Platforms (RIOT) are down more than -5%.

Biomea Fusion (BMEA) is down more than -12% after JPMorgan Chase downgraded the stock to neutral from overweight, citing preliminary data from a diabetes trial.

GE Verona (GEV) is up more than +3% to lead gainers in the S&P 500 after RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on the stock with a recommendation of outperform and a price target of $160.

Energy stocks and energy service providers are climbing today with the price of WTI crude oil up more than +1% at a 5-1/4 month high. As a result, Exxon Mobil (XOM), Phillips 66 (PSX), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Valero Energy (VLO) are up more than +1%.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) is up more than +4% after its board authorized a share repurchase program for up to $1.5 billion.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) is up more than +1% after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the stock with a recommendation of buy with a price target of $24.

McCormick & Co (MKC) is up more than +1% after Argus Research upgraded the stock to buy from hold with a price target of $88.

Mining stocks are gaining today, with gold prices climbing to a record high and copper and silver prices posting 1-1/2 week highs. As a result, Freeport McMoRan (FCX), Newmont (NEM), and Southern Copper (SCCO) are up more than +0.5%.

Earnings Reports (4/2/2024)

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM), Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY), DZS Inc (DZSI), and Paychex Inc (PAYX).

