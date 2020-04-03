Stocks Fall After Dismal Jobs Data

U.S.nonfarm payrolls shrank by 701,000 jobs in March. Economists had expected a loss of 100,000. Stocks are holding steady while oil prices are soaring.

U.S. indexes dropped on Friday as investors assessed news that nonfarm payrolls shrank by 701,000 jobs in March, and coronavirus infections topped one million worldwide.

U.S. stocks dropped on Friday as investors assessed news that U.S. nonfarm payrolls shrank by 701,000 jobs in March, and coronavirus infections topped one million worldwide. Oil prices jumped higher again ahead of a virtual meeting among producers to be held next week.

Selling intensified on Friday afternoon, before a minor bounce before the closing bell pushed stocks off their worst levels of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 361 points, or 1.7%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both fell 1.5%.

The job-loss figures were far worse than expected. Economists on average had believed payrolls would decline by about 100,000. It’s the latest evidence of the economic toll of the coronavirus outbreak.

Infections have now reached 1,016,401 people. according to aggregated data from Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering’s Centers for Systems Science and Engineering.

Read More

In Europe, where countries like Spain and Italy are reeling from widespread infections and soaring death tolls, fresh data showed the effects of lockdowns that have ground economies to a halt.

The IHS Markit eurozone services purchasing managers index in March slumped to a reading of 26.4 from 52.6 in February, the worst-ever reading in the history of the series. In Italy, the services PMI fell to 17.4 in March, plunging from 52.1 in February, while Spain also recorded a record fall.

“In the past few weeks, we’ve seen measures of unemployment surge higher, across the world, in Canada and Norway, Spain yesterday, as well as 1 million new claims for universal credit in the U.K. over the past two weeks,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in a note to clients.

“This will have an absolutely toxic effect on consumer spending in the weeks and months ahead, as consumers prioritize essential spending over discretionary,” he said.

Oil prices followed up Thursday’s rally with more gains on Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude ended up 11.9%, at $28.34. It rose 31.8% this week for its largest one-week percentage gain ever.

Prices gained after a report from Bloomberg citing an OPEC delegate who said a cut of 10 million barrels a day was realistic. A virtual meeting, to be led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will be held on Monday. Those two countries have been locked in a price war that has been flooding the market with oil, while coronavirus shutdowns have crushed demand.

Crude futures rallied on Thursday after President Donald Trump tweeted that he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach an agreement to significantly cut production.

Trump is set to meet with several chief executives of oil companies at the White House on Friday. Shares of oil producers rose in early trading, but many then turned lower.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) stock fell 3% after rising 7.6% Thursday. Stock in energy-services provider Schlumberger (SLB) rose 3% after rising 10.1% Thursday.

Bank stocks also closed lower. The $350 billion small-business loan program—part of the government’s $2 trillion stimulus package passed last week—begins Friday. Loans are forgivable if businesses use the cash for approved purposes. Banks aren’t on the hook for forgiven loans, but difficulty in administering the program might be one reason for investor unease.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) stock, for instance, ended down 2.9%. Wells Fargo (WFC) shares closed off 3.6%.

Hawaiian Airlines’ parent company Hawaiian Holdings (HA) shares fell 0.6%, reversing earlier gains, after brokerage firm Stifel upgraded shares from the equivalent of Sell to Hold.

All airline stocks have been battered by the virus. Hawaiian is no exception. Its stock is off about 67% year to date.

And in a rare example of a stock that isn’t being moved by the coronavirus or the latest swing in oil prices, Tesla (ticker: TSLA) shares rose 5.6%. First-quarter deliveries—released Thursday after the close of trading—beat Wall Street expectations.

Write to Barbara Kollmeyer at bkollmeyer@marketwatch.com and Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.