Stocks Fail to Extend Rally in Sluggish Session

After treading water most of the day, stocks ultimately failed to build off of last week's rally. The Dow shed 62 points, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq logged modest losses as well, as investors questioned whether stocks are oversold or have bottomed out. Tech stocks took a hit today as the 10-year Treasury yield rose. A strong energy sector and upbeat durable-goods orders for May helped pare today's losses, though.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

This mining stock is a hit with options traders.

is a hit with options traders. Why one brokerage firm called Etsy stock a "hold."

a "hold." Plus, crypto stock downgraded; the latest on the Spirit Airlines buyout; and the drug stock up over 50% today.

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 31,438.26) dropped 62.4 points, or 0.2% for the day. UnitedHealth Group (UNH) led the gainers, adding 2%. Salesforce (CRM), meanwhile, paced the laggards with a 2.5% drop.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,900.11) shed 11.6 points, or 0.3% for the day. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 11,524.55) lost 83.1 points, or 0.7% for the session.

Lastly, the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX - 26.95) fell 0.3 point, or 1% for the day.

5 Things to Know Today

There were no notable earnings reports today.

Oil Prices Edge Higher on Easing Demand Fears

Oil prices settled higher on Monday, while also closing at their highest level in roughly one week. Today's strong stateside economic data boosted black gold, easing demand fears as the Group of Seven (G7) looked to cap Russian oil prices. As a result, August-dated crude added $1.95, or 1.8%, to settle at $109.57 per barrel.

Meanwhile, gold prices finished lower, as investors monitored the potential for additional restrictions on oil from Russia. In turn, August-dated gold fell $5.50, or 0.3%, to close at $1,824.80 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.