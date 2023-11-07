News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Stocks Extend Win Streaks as VIX Moves Lower Still

November 07, 2023 — 04:28 pm EST

Written by fhorner@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The Dow and S&P 500 both extended their win streaks to seven straight sessions on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq saw a triple-digit win and marked its eighth consecutive day in the black as tech stocks enjoyed a decline in Treasury yields. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq secured their longest winning runs since November 2021, too. Elsewhere, Wall Street's "fear gauge" -- the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) -- is on its worst losing streak since April, after today registering its seventh daily loss in a row. 

  • More highs in store for Costco stock.
  • Forecast hike lifts Planet Fitness stock.
  • Plus, why traders love CELH; Uber's earnings miss; and how to protect your portfolio.
 

 

Closing Index Summary November 72023

NYSE and Nasdaq Stat November 72023

5 Things to Know Today

  1. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported credit card debt hit a new record of $1.08 trillion as consistently higher prices drained savings accounts. (CNBC)
  2. Office-sharing name WeWork (WE) filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday and entered a restructuring agreement with lenders. (MarketWatch)
  3. Call traders flock to Celsius stock after revenue surge.
  4. Unpacking Uber Technologies' quarterly miss.
  5. Using portfolio protection with "fear gauge" puts.

Earnings November 72023

Unusual Options Activity November 72023

Oil Moves Sharply Lower as Concerns Arise

Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday to close at their lowest level since July, after dismal economic data out of China spurred fears of stagflation. December-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $3.45, or 4.3%, to close at $77.37 a barrel.

Gold prices moved lower as well and settled at their lowest level since Oct. 18, amid a bout of profit-taking. December-dated gold shed $15.10, or 0.7%, to close at $1,973.50 an ounce for the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.