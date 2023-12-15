News & Insights

SPX

Stocks Extend Weekly Rally to 7 Straight

December 15, 2023 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

All three major indexes closed out a Fed-fueled week with their seventh-consecutive weekly wins, the Dow's longest streak of such nature since 2019 and the S&P 500's best streak since 2017. The Dow also added to its streak of record closes today, finishing the day strong alongside the Nasdaq, while the S&P 500 remained flat. Elsewhere, the smaller, tech-focused Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) closed at record highs. 

5 Things to Know Today

    1. Fed rate cuts could spark a rally in silver prices, which has underperformed gold this year. (MarketWatch)
    2. SpaceX is drawing criticism from environmental groups over the location of of a launchpad. (Bloomberg)
    3. 3 solar stocks in focus after brand-new "buy" ratings. 
    4. Lennar stock retreats from record highs after earnings. 
    5. Olive Garden parent slips despite upbeat results. 

    Oil, Gold Post Weekly Wins

    Oil prices notched their first weekly gain in eight weeks with a 0.3% gain. For the day, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for January delivery fell 15 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $71.43 a barrel.

    Gold prices fell for the day, but still managed a weekly win.  February-dated gold futures rose $9.20, or 0.5%, to settled at $2,035.70 per ounce. 

