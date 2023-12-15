Stocks Extend Weekly Rally to 7 Straight

All three major indexes closed out a Fed-fueled week with their seventh-consecutive weekly wins, the Dow's longest streak of such nature since 2019 and the S&P 500's best streak since 2017. The Dow also added to its streak of record closes today, finishing the day strong alongside the Nasdaq, while the S&P 500 remained flat. Elsewhere, the smaller, tech-focused Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) closed at record highs.
- Market cap analysis: Big Tech reigns supreme.
- Stock strategies to use as the year winds down.
- Plus, solar stocks upgraded; and two post-earnings reactions to unpack.
5 Things to Know Today
- Fed rate cuts could spark a rally in silver prices, which has underperformed gold this year. (MarketWatch)
- SpaceX is drawing criticism from environmental groups over the location of of a launchpad. (Bloomberg)
- 3 solar stocks in focus after brand-new "buy" ratings.
- Lennar stock retreats from record highs after earnings.
- Olive Garden parent slips despite upbeat results.
Oil, Gold Post Weekly Wins
Oil prices notched their first weekly gain in eight weeks with a 0.3% gain. For the day, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for January delivery fell 15 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $71.43 a barrel.
Gold prices fell for the day, but still managed a weekly win. February-dated gold futures rose $9.20, or 0.5%, to settled at $2,035.70 per ounce.
