News & Insights

Markets

Stocks Extend Rally on Unchanged Interest Rates

November 01, 2023 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by fhorner@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The Federal Reserve refrained from hiking interest rates for a second-straight month. While the central bank did not eliminate the possibility of future hikes, it kept interest rates unchanged between 5.25% and 5.5%, noting the economy is growing at a "solid pace."

Stocks rallied in response to the largely anticipated move. The Dow and Nasdaq added triple digits, with the former securing a third consecutive daily win after yesterday finishing October with a third-straight monthly loss. The S&P 500 also settled with a notable gain, while the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) extended its losing streak for a third session.

  • Earnings beat props up pharma stock.
  • Digital Realty Trust stock is a solid bullish bet.
  • Plus, online dating stock slumps; chip name sounds the alarm; and hedge funds haven't done this in 5 years. 
 

indexesnov1

nysenov1

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Prosecutors said in their closing arguments that former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Sam Bankman-Fried built his empire on a "pyramid of deceit." (CNBC)
  2. CVS Health (CVS) issued a disappointing outlook for 2024 and lowered its profit guidance for 2023, despite beating estimates for the third quarter. (MarketWatch)
  3.  Online dating stock dinged after dismal forecast.
  4. Weak sales outlook dings Advanced Micro Devices stock.
  5. What happens to stocks when large speculators are long. 

Earnings November 12023

uvolnov1

Gold, Oil Prices Start November With Losses

Oil prices settled lower today, erasing earlier gains to mark a third-straight daily loss. A substantial increase to U.S. oil production weighed on the commodity. December-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 58 cents, or 0.7%, to close at $80.44 a barrel.

Gold prices finished firmly lower as well, as Wall Street unpacked the Fed's interest rate decision. December-dated gold shed $6.80, or 0.3%, to close at $1,987.50 an ounce for the day. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.