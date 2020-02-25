Stocks Exposed to Italy and South Korea Could Be Risky. Here are 22.

There are 4 U.S.-listed companies with high exposure to Italy and 18 to South Korea, two countries that have become a focus of concern as the coronavirus spreads beyond China.

There are 4 U.S.-listed companies with high exposure to Italy and 18 to South Korea, two countries that have become a focus of concern as the coronavirus spreads beyond China.

As the coronavirus spreads beyond China, Italy and South Korea are focal points for investors worried about the growing scope of the outbreak. Barron’s dug into U.S.-listed companies with exposure to those two countries.

We looked at all stocks that trade on U.S. exchanges and trade at least 100,000 shares a day, on average. Of those stocks, four were companies that generated at least 10% of 2019 revenue from Italy, where at least 322 people had been confirmed to have contracted the virus and 10 have died as of Tuesday afternoon.

Barron’s found 18 U.S.-listed companies that get at least 10% of revenue from South Korea, where the World Health Organization counts 763 cases and 7 deaths. (The virus is also spreading in Iran, but sanctions limit U.S. companies’ activity there).

Here is a look at the U.S. companies most exposed to Italy and South Korea.

ITALY

International Game Technology (ticker: IGT) The electronic-gaming equipment and software maker, based in London, gets more than a third of its revenue (37.6%) from Italy. Since the start of the year, the stock has tumbled 18%. Much of that decline came this week, as global indexes slid on virus fears. The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. For reference, the S&P 500 has a P/E of 20.8.

Dana (DAN) This Ohio-based company makes power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles. About 14% of its sales come from Italy. Like IGT, Dana has dropped 18% since the beginning of January. It is trading at 5.2 times earnings.

Guess (GES) Italy accounts for 12% of revenue for the apparel company. The stock has fallen 17% this year. With a P/E of 15.9, it is still relatively expensive compared with other U.S. stocks exposed to Italy.

CNH Industrial (CNHI) The agricultural-equipment and commercial-vehicle maker, based in London, derives 11% of total sales from Italy. The stock was up slightly on Tuesday amid a sea of red, but it is still down 20% since the start of January. CNH is trading at a P/E of 8.8.

SOUTH KOREA

Universal Display (OLED) The maker of organic light-emitting diodes (OLED), based in New Jersey, gets 62% of its revenue from Korea. Investors have taken the stock—which gained 126% in 2019—lower by 25% this year. It is trading at a P/E of 53.9.

Xperi (XPER) For the San Jose semiconductor company, South Korea accounts for 52% of sales. The stock has fallen 3% since the start of 2020, a loss that appears contained in part because it has given up 26% over the past 12 months.

Onto Innovation (ONTO) The chip company, based in Massachusetts, gets a third of its revenue from South Korea. The stock has dropped 8% this year but is holding on to a 14% gain over the past 12 months. It is trading at 63.4 times earnings.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) The Luxembourg-based company also gets about a third of total sales from Korea. Despite a 13% decline this week, shares are up 9% since the start of January.

Photronics (PLAB) This one is another chip company, based in Connecticut. It derives 27% of revenue from Korea. The stock has lost 20% this year after gaining 62% in 2019. Its P/E stands at 27.9.

Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) This Hong Kong-based chip maker gets a quarter of total revenue from Korea. Its stock has fallen 20% this year. It is trading at a P/E of 20.2.

Ceva (CEVA) For the Mountain View, Calif.,-based company, 24% of sales come from Korea. Though down 10% this week, this one is up 11% on the year.

Lam Research (LRCX) Another California chip maker, Lam derives 23% of sales from Korea. Another highflier in recent years, the stock is down 7% this week. It is holding on to a 0.7% gain for the year and is trading at a P/E of 21.1.

Coherent Inc. (COHR) The California-based industrial laser company derives 22% of revenue from Korea. The stock is down 21% since the start of the year and is trading at a P/E of 88.9.

FormFactor (FORM) The semiconductor maker, also based in California, gets a fifth of its revenue from Korea. The stock, still up 40% over the past 12 months, is down 11% since the beginning of the year. Its P/E stands at 45.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Based in Provo, Utah, Nu Skin sells personal-care products and nutritional supplements, deriving 14% of its revenue from Korea. Shares have dropped 35% this year, bringing the loss over the past 12 months to 58%. The stock is trading at 8.9 times earnings.

Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) For the golf-products maker, which owns the Titleist brand and is based in Massachusetts, Korea makes up 14% of total sales. The stock has declined 16% this year and is trading at a P/E of 18.2.

Applied Materials (AMAT) The California chip maker derives 13% of revenue from Korea. The stock gained 82% in 2019 and has hung onto most of that gain. Year-to-date, shares are down 3.5%. It trades at a P/E of 19.3.

KLA Corp. (KLAC) KLA is another California semiconductor company, reliant on Korea for 13% of its sales. Shares have declined 16% since January, leaving its gain over the past 12 months at 29%. The stock trades at a P/E of 17.3.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) For the online auction platform, Korea represents 11% of revenue. The stock has slipped 4% this week but is still up 1.5% on the year, following reports it may sell its classified-ads business for around $10 billion. eBay has a P/E of 14.5.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) This Massachusetts chip company also gets 11% of its revenue from South Korea. Shares are down 12% since the start of the year after gaining 78% in 2019. Skyworks P/E stands at 20.3.

Synopsys (SNPS) A 10th of this electronic design company’s revenue comes from Korea. The California company’s stock has fallen 5.2% this week but is hanging onto a 1.8% gain for the year. It is trading at 41.4 times earnings.

Lumentum Holdings (LITE) The optical and photonic product maker, based in California, derives 10% of overall sales from Korea. Shares in the company have fallen 1.1% this year after gaining 53% in 2019. Its P/E stands at 47.03.

Write to Lisa Beilfuss at lisa.beilfuss@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.