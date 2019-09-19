Stocks Eventually Rise on Rate Cut

The Fed did exactly what was expected today and the major indices eventually moved higher on the news. Unfortunately, their initial reaction was lower, leaving us with a mixed market for Wednesday.



The Dow plunged more than 200 points after the rate cut announcement, but recovered throughout Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference and to the end of the session. It finished higher by 0.13% (or about 36 points) to 27,147.08.



The S&P went on the same trip and ended slightly up by 0.03% to 3006.73. The NASDAQ couldn’t make it into the green, but did come well off its lows with a loss of only 0.11% (or around 8 points) to 8177.39.



It’s not unheard-of for the market to move lower after getting exactly what it wanted. We’ve been here before!



As is usually the case, the market is awfully demanding and requires assurances of more easing on top of the official decision.



And that’s not what we got at first blush as the Committee is divided on where to go from here. Some of the members don’t see any more cuts this year or next.



But in his comments after the announcement, Mr. Powell kept his options open by stating that there’s no preset course and future cuts could occur if we take a turn for the worse.



In other words, the economy is strong enough that future easing may not be necessary, but that could change if times get tougher.



The market often needs a day or two to fully digest Fed decisions. The first kneejerk reaction usually can’t be trusted, especially with all the algo trading.



Therefore, with the Dow and S&P still hanging about 1% away from new highs, we could be on our way to making history in the next few days. Fingers crossed…



Today's Portfolio Highlights:



Home Run Investor: All of this talk about interest rates and the Fed had Brian wanting to increase the portfolio’s exposure to the financial sector. The service already owns EVTC, but the editor wanted something domestic and outside of the payments space. Therefore, he picked up Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR), a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company has a “decent” earnings history with two beats and a meet in the past four quarters, as well as an attractive valuation. Brian really appreciates the rising earnings estimates and the 54% earnings growth for next year. Read the complete commentary for a lot more on this new addition.



Counterstrike: "The dot plots showed no more cuts in 2019 or 2020. However, Powell continued the stance that they will be accommodative.



"This led some to speculation that if the economy turned lower, the Fed would go back to QE for support. This statement will excite some bulls and likely why we rallied into the close.



"Things might need to settle before the next big move higher or lower. For now, I view the 3000 level in the S&P as an indicator of bullishness. Over that level, the bulls have control and will look for all-time highs.



"The move wasn’t as big as expected today. But I think it was pretty bullish that markets rallied off those lows and closed over 3000. All-time highs are in sight and depending on how the mid-level China trade talks go, we could see them shortly." -- Jeremy Mullin



Surprise Trader: "You can always expect to see some fireworks on the day of an FOMC meeting. Today certainly did not disappoint. Early on, selling pressure put the market on its heels, with the small caps of the Russell 2000 leading the way down.



"Even during Powell’s testimony, the market slogged back-and-forth. Eventually, that late bid came on strong again, pushing the market up through to new highs on the day after Fed Chair Powell essentially left the door open for another round of QE down the line incase things get rough.



"We are going to enter a strange period here for the next month or so. Earnings season starts then, and ahead of that, there is little in the way of major risk events. I’m sure the market will come up with something to pay attention to. The fall is always an exciting time for markets." -- Dave Bartosiak



Have a Great Evening,

Jim Giaquinto

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.